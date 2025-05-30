Former Dungannon Swifts star Shane McCabe believes John McGovern will thrive in his move to full-time football with Shamrock Rovers – saying he has the ability to put “the fear of God into any defender”.

The 22-year-old ultimately only spent one season at Stangmore Park after joining from Newry City last summer, but he made a significant impact, scoring 20 goals across all competitions, including in the Irish Cup final as Dungannon sealed success for the first time.

Former Northern Ireland youth international McGovern completed a transfer to League of Ireland powerhouse Rovers earlier this week, joining a side that sit top of the table once again after enjoying a historic run to the Conference League knockout stages.

McGovern was hugely impressive for Dungannon – only three players scored more league goals as Rodney McAree’s men celebrated their joint-best Premiership finish of fourth – and McCabe feels the talented striker possesses all the attributes required to become a roaring success in Dublin, and maybe even beyond.

John McGovern celebrates with manager Rodney McAree after scoring against Glentoran last season. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"I think it's an unbelievable opportunity for him,” said McCabe. “I've watched him numerous times at Dungannon and he has impressed me immensely.

"He's very powerful, very direct and when he's running towards goal he would put the fear of God into any defender.

"His willingness to work is unbelievable, he never stops, and even his physique...that would come from his gaelic background where he was very successful with Down.

"That's a strong individual who looks after himself very well and it's a massive move.

"Maybe people around Windsor Park wouldn't agree, but Shamrock Rovers is probably the biggest club on this island.

"I think he has every opportunity to even have this as a stepping stone because some of his attributes can't be coached.

"His effort and endeavour in matches is brilliant and he's a great example for young kids.

"There's no doubt he has some work to do with his back to goal and linking up play, but I don't think Stephen Bradley and Shamrock Rovers have bought John to link play - they've enough players to do that.

"He will stretch teams and give more space for the creative players in pockets to dictate matches. He won't be caught for a lack of effort or work rate, I hope he hits the ground running."

McGovern’s progression is also testament to the work of Dungannon’s coaching staff, led by boss McAree, who provided a platform for his life-changing opportunity at Rovers.

Dungannon have a tremendous track record for developing talent – the likes of Conor Bradley, Terry Devlin and Aaron Donnelly are just a few examples of players that came through the ranks in Tyrone – and McCabe believes McGovern’s rise is another feather in their cap.

"Rodney will take great pride in having some of his players being linked with the best clubs,” added McCabe. “Dungannon have a great track record.

"Rodney was a big part of John's journey to date and I have no doubt Rod will be on the phone for guidance if needed.

"Rodney will take great pride in this and then commercially it always helps Dungannon when you can get good reward for players you're passing onto bigger clubs.