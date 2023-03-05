With time running out in their Premier Intermediate League clash with Limavady United and Lisburn 1-0 down, the Whites earned a second spot-kick of the match, gifting them a prime opportunity to extend their unbeaten run to four games.

Josh Lynch unfortunately missed the first penalty 10 minutes prior so when the referee blew next time around, goalkeeper and captain Ethan Carry made a beeline for the ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He placed it on the spot, took a deep breath and dispatched with aplomb before wildly celebrating and taking his well-earned plaudits.

Lisburn Distillery goalkeeper Ethan Carry

"In the penalty shoot-outs I would usually step up first to hit it but I've never taken one in an actual game before,” he explained. “We've missed the last three - I think we've had three so far and not scored yet.

"We got one in the 80th minute and Josh Lynch stepped up. I wanted to hit it but there was too long left so Josh stepped up and missed it, so as soon as the ref blew in the 92nd minute I took the ball and said that's me hitting it!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There was some talk of me hitting the next penalty during training but I'm glad I got one in the end.

"I thought I would feel more pressure than what I did. I just tried to take it like training and not really think about it."

The 21-year-old finished the penalty off like someone who has been used to scoring goals his whole life, opening up his body to side foot it into the bottom left-hand corner.

It turns out Carry – who has enjoyed stints at the likes of Crusaders and East Belfast – only turned to goalkeeping permanently seven years ago when the original club shot stopper left.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I only started doing nets when I was around 14,” he added.

“I played outfield but I did nets for County Down when I was a kid whilst I played outfield for the Glens at about U12s then I went to the local boys team Bloomfield and onto East Belfast.

"I played outfield for East Belfast with my dad and then our keeper left so I jumped in and it went from there. I ended up getting picked for teams and things like that and then ended up going to the Crues.

"I always think I knew I would end up there - I just worked my way back up the pitch! I was always decent enough outfield but never had the fitness or the pace which always killed me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I gradually worked my way back from centre-midfield to centre-back to goalkeeper. I was only doing nets for a year when I signed for Crusaders U17s when I was 15."

It’s fair to say that should another penalty come up in the future, outfield players will have to wrestle the ball from his grasp.

"I'll have to argue with them when it comes to it!” he laughed. “We will see how late it is into a game. I'll be putting my name into the hat for the next one too."

When former Cliftonville star Barry Johnston took over as Lisburn manager last summer, the 42-year-old gave Carry a call to see if he would be interested in joining him at the New Grosvenor Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Johnston made him captain shortly after his arrival and Carry says there is “no one else” he would rather play for.

"I've known Johnty from when I was 15 so he knows how professionally I take it,” he said. “I take it seriously - I train well and do my own training four times a week, so he knows I'm professional and take it as seriously as I possibly can.

"He knows how I work so he trusts me and there's no one else I'd rather play for. It's a big responsibility but I enjoy it.

"When he rang me in the summer I knew I was going straight away. He's an honest manager who gives everyone a chance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All you can ask for is a fair crack and then it's up to you from there and I knew I would get that from him."

Distillery currently sit eighth in the Premier Intermediate standings but are only two points behind fifth-placed Dollingstown as the split edges closer.

Carry is hoping they can take the momentum and confidence from a last-minute point and turn it into a top-six finish.

"It's a massive club,” he added. “It was a tough first six months but I've really enjoyed it. Even the start we knew it would click.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were putting in good performances but just not getting the points. You're really well treated and because everything is so professional around the club we kept plugging away.

"To be on a run now at a club like that is good. We've beaten nearly every team in the league apart from Ballymacash and Bangor.

"We still have Ballymacash before the split and I honestly think on our day we're as good as anyone. If we can keep that core group together hopefully we can keep building.

"When you score so late it feels like a win so the confidence stays and we've set a target amongst ourselves of getting into the top-six.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad