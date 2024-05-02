Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter. PIC: INPHO/Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

First-half goals from Adam Lecky and Nixon were followed up by Ben Kennedy’s header after the break to put the Crues one match away from booking a 13th continental trip during Baxter’s 18-year reign at Seaview.

Having scored 20 goals across competitions while on-loan at Premier Intermediate League outfit Queen’s University during the opening months of this season, Nixon was signed to further bolster Crusaders’ attacking options and the 26-year-old has certainly delivered.

He has tended to save his best for the biggest matches, scoring the winner against Larne last month to end their 18-month unbeaten run at Inver Park, and also netted in the recent North Belfast Derby win over Cliftonville.

"That's why we brought him here because we knew the quality and we've always known the quality of Stewart Nixon,” said Baxter. "He's a fox in the box who will score you goals.

"He bagged 20 goals (for Queen's) - it doesn't matter the level you're playing at, if you're a goalscorer you have an eye for goal and he has that.

"He does it regularly in training and has scored in the last weeks in big games, so this is what you need. You need people that when the big chances arrive they'll put it in the net and Stewart Nixon knows where the net is."

Ross Clarke also played an influential role in the triumph, setting up both Lecky’s early header and Kennedy’s goal which helped create some breathing space after Carrick had pulled one back on the stroke of half-time.

Baxter’s men head into the Coleraine showdown in fine form, losing just two of their last 12 matches – a run which includes one draw and a 2-0 victory against the Bannsiders.

"That's Ross Clarke - he has the quality and puts a wonderful delivery in,” added Baxter. "It was nice to see Lecks getting man of the match because he led the line superbly well and scores a good goal.

"I thought there was some great movement. Stewarty gets a lovely ball in and finishes it with some aplomb.

"There is one or two that we missed...I come away winning football matches and then get annoyed about the ones that we've missed because they are key moments and at this top level of the game you have to pick the right moments and score those big goals when they matter.

"That's the mad person that I am always demanding more.