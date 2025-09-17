'He’s a good finisher': Former Irish League youngster praised after fine Everton form continues with another goal

Former Linfield youngster Braiden Graham’s fine start to the season at Everton continued on Tuesday evening as he scored against National League outfit Tamworth, leading U21 boss Paul Tait to praise his sharpshooting prowess once again.

After scoring 13 league goals and providing a further five assists across 21 appearances for Everton’s U18s and U21s during his first campaign in England last term, 17-year-old Graham has picked up where he left off this season.

Graham has now netted three times in two matches against senior opposition, following up last month’s brace in a win over Solihull Moors by contributing during a narrow defeat to Tamworth – only Kieran Donnelly (four) has registered more goals in the National League Cup.

His form resulted in earning a maiden call-up to Northern Ireland’s U21 squad for their European Championship qualifying opener against Georgia, where Graham was an unused substitute.

Graham got off the mark in Premier League Two by scoring in a seven-goal thriller with Fulham and Everton fans are certainly excited by the potential of their teenage striker, who has already signed a professional contract.

"Braiden got his goal and we should have gone on to win the game, or at least not lose it,” Tait told the club’s website after Tuesday’s 2-1 loss. “Braiden had been knocking on the door and he took his goal well. He’s a good finisher.”

Tait has previously sung Graham’s praises, saying last month: “Braiden showed his quality – he had a little knock in pre-season but when he gets through one-on-one he’s a cool finisher.”

Graham gained senior Irish League experience with Linfield before moving to England, making nine Premiership appearances throughout the 2023/24 campaign after becoming the club’s youngest-ever player in March 2023.

He received significant praise from Northern Ireland legend David Healy, who feels he has the potential to one day thrive at international level.

"I have no doubt that in four or five years’ time when I'm coming to watch Northern Ireland that, hopefully, Braiden is leading the line - that's how highly I rate him,” said Healy last year. "Our academy staff and people around need to take great credit for that with the way they've nurtured him.

"Andy Waterworth and the JD Academy over the last couple of years have given him an opportunity to train on a daily basis and he has been in our environment since he made his debut last year. He's been an absolute credit.

"There's so much development still to come, which is a good thing - he's starting to sprout up a bit and he has all the attributes in his game to go and be a good player.

"I've no doubt in the next three, four or five years that this boy has the attributes to be a really good player, without putting too much pressure on him of course."

Elsewhere, former Glentoran youngster George Feeney came off the bench in Tottenham Hotspur’s UEFA Youth League win over Villarreal while Northern Ireland youth international Kieran Morrison started for Liverpool as they got their campaign underway against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday afternoon.