Jim Ervin believes teenager Luke Hawe is “a special talent and one to keep an eye on” after becoming Ballymena United’s youngest-ever player in their 2-1 Co Antrim Shield triumph over Ballymacash Rangers.

Aged 15 years and four months, Northern Ireland youth international Hawe was brought off the bench to replace Ben Kennedy before half-time, creating a piece of Sky Blues history in the process.

Ervin’s men earned their second consecutive win across competitions, following up Friday’s maiden Premiership victory against Glenavon – where summer recruit Kennedy netted a hat-trick – with the ex-Crusaders ace and Ethan Devine, who is on-loan from Linfield, scoring as Ballymena navigated past a determined Ballymacash.

Hawe progressed through the Showgrounds ranks before earning his maiden senior chance and Ervin insists the talented teen looked comfortable in his new surroundings.

Luke Hawe became Ballymena United's youngest-ever player after coming off the bench aged 15 years and four months. PIC: PACEMAKER BELFAST

"At 15 years of age he didn't look out of place tonight,” he told the club’s media channel. “Fair play to Luke - he has came into the group this season and he has deserved his opportunity.

"He didn't do himself any harm...you wouldn't have thought looking at him tonight he's 15. He has a bright future and we look forward to seeing what else he can bring to us in the coming weeks and months.

"I'm sure it's a proud moment for him and his family. He's a special talent and one to keep an eye on for us."

It was 12 months ago almost to the day when Ballymena suffered a shock Shield defeat to Championship bottom side Knockbreda, which came after six consecutive league losses, so Ervin knew progression was the prime objective this time around.

"It's all about getting into the next round and as I said to the guys there at the end, we probably made it a little bit more difficult than we would have liked, but full credit to Ballymacash,” he added. “They got themselves back into the game at 2-1 just before half-time and they had a right good go in the second-half.

"We had to stand tall and be brave ourselves. We should have maybe been more clinical and won the game by more, but I don't want to be disrespectful to them - they came and put in a hell of a shift.