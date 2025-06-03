'He’s an absolute joy to work with': Crusaders' teenage sensation rewarded for progression with three-year contract

Declan Caddell says Crusaders’ teenage sensation Josh Williamson is an “absolute joy to work with” after the midfielder signed a new three-year deal at Seaview.

The 17-year-old made a breakthrough into the senior ranks under Caddell last term, racking up 19 Premiership appearances and received deserved plaudits for mature performances alongside the likes of Philip Lowry in the Crues midfield.

Northern Ireland youth international Williamson has now been rewarded with a fresh contract by the North Belfast club as Caddell continues to promote youth.

“Josh has applied himself so well since stepping up to the first team, and we’ve all seen the level of his performances throughout the season,” said Caddell. “He’s worked really hard, and we wanted to reward him for that.

Crusaders midfielder Josh Williamson impressed after breaking into the senior side last season. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

“We’re looking forward to getting his first full pre-season with the senior squad in the coming weeks.

"He’s an absolute joy to work with, and I know our fans will be delighted with this news too.”

A further statement on the club’s social media read: “This new contract underlines the club’s commitment to developing young talent and providing a clear pathway to the senior team.

"Everyone at Crusaders FC congratulates Josh on this milestone and looks forward to seeing his continued development in red and black.”

Crusaders have lost plenty of experience ahead of next season with the likes of Billy Joe Burns, Jordan Stewart, Jimmy Callacher, Adam Lecky and, most recently, Lowry departing the club.

Caddell’s youthful approach has continued with the signing of 23-year-old playmaker Finley Thorndike.

Thorndike, who previously spent time in the academies of Birmingham City and Aston Villa, was on the books of Glentoran last season.

He made 21 Premiership appearances and scored a memorable Irish Cup goal as Declan Devine’s side progressed past ‘Big Two’ rivals Linfield before being knocked out by Bangor at the quarter-final stage.

“I’m really excited to join Crusaders,” said Thorndike. “It’s a club with a winning mentality and passionate support.

"I’ve heard great things about the setup here, and I’m looking forward to settling in, meeting the lads, and contributing on the pitch.”

