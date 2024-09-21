Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

When first viewing Bobby-Jack McAleese’s challenge on Matthew Snoddy which earned the Dungannon Swifts midfielder a straight red from just metres away, Rodney McAree felt it was a fair decision, but upon further reflection after their 1-1 draw with Glenavon had a different stance.

McAree watched on as his side briefly went top of the Premiership table following Adam Glenny’s early header, but they ultimately had to settle for a point with Barney McKeown’s equaliser coming just eight minutes after McAleese’s dismissal at Mourneview Park.

The 19-year-old substitute had barely been on the pitch 10 minutes when he flew into the collision with Lurgan Blues midfielder Snoddy directly in front of both benches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He’s a tenacious player – there’s no malice in him and he’s not going to hurt anybody, he’s going to win the ball,” reflected McAree. “At the time I thought it was a red but when I’ve looked back on it I don’t think it is.

Referee Tony Clarke issues a red card to Dungannon's Bobby-Jack McAleese. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

"When you’ve made other changes as well and you look at personnel on the pitch, it’s trying to find a system which suits them.

"Ideally I would have wanted to put another midfielder in there but we didn’t have another one so it was a case of adapting and doing whatever we can.

“I thought we did relatively well. I don’t think Patrick (Solis Grogan) had another save to make other than the one from Jamie Doran so I thought after the goal from Barney (McKeown) we did alright.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the late setback, McAree’s men are still sitting fourth in the Premiership table – just three points adrift of leaders Linfield – and only lost of their last six, winning four, but the Swifts chief isn’t getting carried away.

"You have to be pleased,” he added. “We’re sitting here with 14 points. I said at the start of the season this was going to be one of the toughest leagues in history.

"I think it’s going to end up being very competitive. Loughgall are sitting on five points and so we’re nine clear of them – at one stage last season we were 11 behind them.