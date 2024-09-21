'He’s going to win the ball' - Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree gives reaction to Bobby-Jack McAleese red card in Glenavon draw
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
McAree watched on as his side briefly went top of the Premiership table following Adam Glenny’s early header, but they ultimately had to settle for a point with Barney McKeown’s equaliser coming just eight minutes after McAleese’s dismissal at Mourneview Park.
The 19-year-old substitute had barely been on the pitch 10 minutes when he flew into the collision with Lurgan Blues midfielder Snoddy directly in front of both benches.
"He’s a tenacious player – there’s no malice in him and he’s not going to hurt anybody, he’s going to win the ball,” reflected McAree. “At the time I thought it was a red but when I’ve looked back on it I don’t think it is.
"When you’ve made other changes as well and you look at personnel on the pitch, it’s trying to find a system which suits them.
"Ideally I would have wanted to put another midfielder in there but we didn’t have another one so it was a case of adapting and doing whatever we can.
“I thought we did relatively well. I don’t think Patrick (Solis Grogan) had another save to make other than the one from Jamie Doran so I thought after the goal from Barney (McKeown) we did alright.”
Despite the late setback, McAree’s men are still sitting fourth in the Premiership table – just three points adrift of leaders Linfield – and only lost of their last six, winning four, but the Swifts chief isn’t getting carried away.
"You have to be pleased,” he added. “We’re sitting here with 14 points. I said at the start of the season this was going to be one of the toughest leagues in history.
"I think it’s going to end up being very competitive. Loughgall are sitting on five points and so we’re nine clear of them – at one stage last season we were 11 behind them.
"It can quickly change so we have to concentrate on what we’re doing and focus on the next game and go again.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.