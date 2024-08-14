Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Northern Ireland striker Ivan Sproule developed an impressive reputation for scoring goals in the Irish League, Scotland and England – and it looks like that’s a trait which runs in the family with 16-year-old son Sam showing signs of early promise.

Ivan began his senior career with Omagh Town and Institute before earning a move to Scottish Premiership side Hibernian and also went on to represent the likes of Bristol City, Ross County and Linfield.

The 43-year-old is now enjoying his second permanent spell in charge of hometown club Dergview, who have started the new campaign by picking up consecutive victories over Tobermore United (Irish Cup) and Knockbreda (BetMcLean Cup) as they look to bounce back from last season’s Championship relegation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That 4-0 triumph against fellow Premier Intermediate League outfit Tobermore in Saturday’s first-round was inspired by teenager Sam after he marked his competitive senior debut in fine style having came off the bench with 20 minutes to play at Fortwilliam Park.

Ivan Sproule in action for Northern Ireland against Sweden in 2007. PIC: William Cherry/Presseye

"He's quick to remind me he's a better finisher than me - I never was a finisher though I was known for my pace!” laughs Ivan. “He has that eye for goal and is an old-fashioned centre-forward.

"He had a good pathway in junior football with Ardstraw and Dergview, then he went to Dungannon but didn't like the travelling. As a dad first and foremost it's about making sure my lad is happy wherever he plays and it's not about pushing him. I'd be happy to see Sam playing at any level.

"He certainly has talent and it's how he works away from the pitch and looks after himself. He has seen things his dad was doing when I was playing at a high level. He's a young boy and Sam, along with the other young players, will get out of football what they put in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Work rate is massive and he's willing to work hard, he's humble and has no fear. Youth is respectful but doesn't fear and I love that - there's a beauty in that and we want to bring through our own young players at Dergview."

While managing your child is a unique situation, Ivan insists Sam won’t be treated any differently to others at Darragh Park as he looks to fulfil his undoubted potential.

"Away from football he's my son and one of the most important people in my world and when he walks through the gates with the rest of the players he becomes a player,” he added. “He's probably not speaking to me this morning because he got a hat-trick on Saturday and still didn't start on Tuesday!

"That's part and parcel of the development of young players and we want to give our best young players the chance to put themselves on the biggest stage they can...when I scored a hat-trick at Ibrox the next weekend against Dundee United I was sitting on the bench!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad