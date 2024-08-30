Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Kenny Bruce insists manager Tiernan Lynch is the “secret sauce” to Larne’s success and hailed his impact at Inver Park after helping the club book their spot in the UEFA Conference League group stages following Thursday’s triumph over Lincoln Red Imps.

Businessman Bruce, who co-founded online estate agents Purplebricks, took over his hometown club in September 2017 – just a matter of months after Lynch’s appointment as manager of the then Championship outfit – and has since invested millions to turn their fortunes around not only on the pitch, but off it too, developing the Larne Academy of Sport alongside other community projects.

He famously spoke about hearing Champions League music being blasted around Inver Park – a dream which turned into reality this summer after winning back-to-back Premiership titles – and they’ve now created more history by becoming the first Irish League side to progress into the group stages of a European competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lynch has delivered one promotion, two league crowns and four County Antrim Shields alongside earning a continental spot in each of the past four years, but this is undoubtedly his greatest achievement and Bruce believes he could thrive on an even bigger stage.

Larne owner Kenny Bruce celebrates with the Gibson Cup in 2023. PIC: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

"He's the secret sauce - there's no question about it,” he said. “He's way, way above the Irish League and has proven time and time again that he learns on the job, reflects and gets better and better.

"He surrounds himself with great people which is really important and he creates an environment where a great culture can really flourish. Tiernan, Seamus (Lynch), Gary (Haveron) and all his backroom staff deserve a huge amount of credit for what they've pulled off tonight, but also across the last number of seasons.

"Larne shouldn't be going back-to-back, Larne shouldn't be in the group stages of European competition, but they are and that's down to him and his backroom staff."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Larne are now in line for a multi-million pound windfall – the figure is believed to be upwards of €3million at this point with potential to grow further depending on results – and Bruce insists they’ll “invest this money wisely”.

"We've tried all the way along here to invest in facilities, invest in academies, invest in infrastructure - we haven't just gone and spent money on players,” he added. “We believe it's about an all-encompassing effort to leave a legacy behind and we'll invest this money wisely.

"We'll improve Inver Park, our training facility, invest in our academy and of course strengthen our first team to go again next season and do the best we can."

On the impact Larne’s success can have for the Irish League as a whole, Bruce said: "It creates a bigger beacon for Northern Irish football and shows that this team has broken through the glass ceiling which clubs have tried to get through for many, many years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad