Highly-rated Glenavon full-back attracting interest from Irish League, England and Scotland after standout season
The 20-year-old was signed by former boss Stephen McDonnell from Shelbourne in January 2024 and has since racked up 46 Premiership appearances, including 32 last term.
Toure was offered a new contract by the County Armagh outfit in March with manager Paddy McLaughlin expressing his desire to keep hold of the talented right-back, but it now looks increasingly likely that his future lies away from Mourneview Park.
Three Irish League clubs have expressed an interest in acquiring Toure’s services while a pair of League of Ireland Premier Division sides are also keen alongside teams from England’s League One, League Two and Scottish Championship.
The News Letter understands Toure is currently assessing all options before making a final decision.
Toure came through the youth ranks at Shelbourne and was handed his senior debut by former Chelsea star Damien Duff in 2021.
He made four League of Ireland appearances at Tolka Park before opting to join Glenavon in search of further opportunities and has seized his chance, playing a key role under new boss McLaughlin as the Lurgan Blues turned their form around.
Glenavon won nine and drew four of their 21 league matches under McLaughlin following his November appointment to go from relegation candidates to European hopefuls at one point, ultimately finishing 24 points clear of Loughgall and 12 behind seventh-placed Cliftonville.
Toure could also be set to embark on an exciting future international journey with Latvia, who he is eligible to represent through his mother, interested in bringing the defender into their ranks
McLaughlin has already moved to sign a potential replacement if required with the arrival of Jordan McMullan from Ballymena United while Oran O’Kane and Kris Lowe have also joined.
Alongside Toure, Len O’Sullivan’s contract also expires this summer and speaking on the pair in April, McLaughlin said: “We're desperate to keep the two lads and the discussions are ongoing.
"The two boys know how much we love them and how much we want them to stay.
"The negotiations are ongoing so hopefully we can get something over the line, but there's not really much to update on.
"They know how much we love them and how much we would love to see them staying on so we will see what happens."