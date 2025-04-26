Highs and lows 'part and parcel' for Coleraine's Charles Dunne
The February signing from St Mirrenhelped Coleraine complete the March schedule with an unbeaten record that included three clean sheets.
That form left Dunne with the Sports Direct Premiership ‘Player of the Month’ award in recognition of his individual contribution to team progress.
However, the Bannsiders play host this weekend to Linfield having picked up a solitary success over April off defeats to Glentoran, Larne and Crusaders – with Dunne aware of increased scrutiny over his own personal play.
"I had my praise and all my good stuff then obviously made a mistake or two,” said the experienced 32-year-old on the official Coleraine club social media platforms. "But it's part and parcel of the game...you take the good with the bad.
"So just keep moving forward and doing the right things."
Coleraine sit sixth in Section A of the Irish League top-flight table, two points behind Crusaders and Dungannon Swifts – and aiming to bounce back from a 3-0 reverse last weekend by the former.
"Preparations have been done...a good week's training,” said Dunne. "Obviously we had a debrief on the game on Saturday (Crusaders) and put that to bed, so now just look at the next game.
"We'll try and get a positive result on Saturday then head into the (European) play-offs and try to do as best as we can.
"The last home game of the league so hopefully many fans can turn out.”