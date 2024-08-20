Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Respective managers Declan Devine and Dean Shiels shook hands and hugged at the end of this Sports Direct Premiership clash at the Oval, content with a point apiece.

Both sides, of course, are in total transition - with Coleraine adopting a new full-time model this season while Glentoran chief Devine decided to wield the axe over the summer months and show the door to a number of his big-name stars.

It was hardly surprising Devine nominated the same team that lifted all three points at Portadown on Saturday. Coleraine boss Shiels made two changes from his derby win over Ballymena by drafting in Graham Kelly and Jamie McGonigle – the latter the father of a new baby girl at the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visitors missed a glorious chance to forge ahead after only six minutes when Matthew Shevlin latched on to a horrible James Singleton back pass, aimed for goalkeeper Daniel Gyollai.

Glentoran and Coleraine battling for the upper hand in the Sports Direct Premiership scoreless draw at the BetMcLean Oval. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

After rounding the stranded shot-stopper, Shevlin opted to find new boy Rhyss Campbell but the Bannsiders made a hash of things – a big let-off for the home side.

Glentoran, urged on by a partisan home crowd, retaliated with Cammy Palmer trying his luck with a rasping 25-yard drive that inched past the post with goalkeeper Rory Brown stranded.

Then, in a slick one-touch move, Palmer sent Jordan Jenkins clear on the left and when he drilled in a low cross, Kyle McClelland was fortunate to slice the ball for a corner-kick instead of the back of the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the Bannsiders were dangerous on the break and, in one sweeping move, McGonigle showed great feet to work his way clear only to hoof his shot wildly over the top.

McGonigle again threatened 11 minutes before the break. His dazzling solo dash took him clear of two defenders and, having spotted Gyollai slightly off his line, he sent in a drive from distance that just flashed past.

The visiting supporters were then howling for a penalty kick on 40 minutes when Shevlin’s shot came off the body of Frankie Hvid. Referee Jamie Robinson wasn’t interested.

Then, seconds before the break, Shiels’ boys missed another golden opportunity when McGonigle’s peach of a pass sent Shevlin racing through the middle only to see his shot brilliantly turned away by Gyollai.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Devine decided to alter his formation during the half-time cuppa, introducing David Fisher and James Douglas for the ineffective Jay Donnelly and Charlie Lindsay.

And, within seconds, Jenkins burst down the left before firing a tantalising low cross but there were no takers in the middle. Then, Fuad Sule sent in a great cross from the right that was met by Jenkins, forcing Brown to touch his header over the crossbar.

The Glens smelt blood! This time it was their fans on their feet wanting a spot-kick when Palmer’s shot came off Cameron Stewart’s body...again referee Robinson waved play on.