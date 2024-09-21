Honours even between Glenavon and 10-man Dungannon Swifts at Mourneview Park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dungannon sat top of the Premiership table for a time on Saturday afternoon as Adam Glenny put them into an early lead against Glenavon, but Barney McKeown struck back in the second-half after Bobby-Jack McAleese’s red card. Here’s the story of the match from Mourneview Park:

TEAMS:

GLENAVON: Deane, Toure, O’Sullivan, Snoddy, Malone, McDaid, Campbell, Lynch, McKeown, Carroll, O’Connor.

Subs: Byrne, Doran, Haughey, Atherton, Ward, McGovern, Wilson.

Glenavon's Peter Campbell and Dungannon's James Knowles during this afternoon's game at Mourneview Park in Lurgan. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Solis Grogan, S Scott, Owens, Knowles, McGovern, Dillon, Alves, Glenny, McGinty, Maguire, Wallace.

Subs: Henderson, J Scott, Boyd, Taggert, Hutchinson, McAleese, A Hegarty.

Referee: Tony Clarke.

FIRST HALF

4: Adam Glenny’s cross into the box is missed by a Glenavon defender and makes its way to John McGovern, who can’t get a clean shot away and the danger is cleared.

7: Glenny receives first yellow of the afternoon for halting a Glenavon attack.

13: GOAL: DUNGANNON SWIFTS (ADAM GLENNY). Glenavon do well to deny James Knowle’s delivery into the box from a short corner, but the ball falls to Leo Alves and his pinpoint cross finds Glenny who heads home from close range. 1-0.

22: Massive chance for Glenavon to equalise as Peter Campbell’s free-kick is put onto the head of Michael O’Connor but the striker can’t direct goalwards.

23: Lurgan Blues growing into the game more now and David Toure sends a wicked ball across the face of goal which O’Connor can’t quite catch up to. Would have likely been a tap in.

31: Glenavon claim for a penalty as Peter Campbell is challenged by Glenny but referee Tony Clarke isn’t interested.

38: Driving run through the Glenavon midfield from Swifts star McGovern and he earns his side a free-kick. Well worked routine sees Kealan Dillon deliver to the back post but there’s a flag up for a foul.

40: James Carroll goes into Clarke’s book for fouling Niall Owens who was launching a Dungannon counter. Advantage played and Glenavon are able to clear the danger.

45: One minute of added time.

HALF TIME: GLENAVON 0 – 1 DUNGANNON SWIFTS.

Stephen McDonnell makes two changes at the break with Keith Ward and Chris Atherton replacing Michael O’Connor and James Carroll.

SECOND HALF

57: First change for Dungannon as Bobby-Jack McAleese replaces James Knowles.

60: McDaid is played through one-on-one with Patrick Solis Grogan and goes round the goalkeeper before going down. Looked like a dive and Tony Clarke books the striker.

65: Thomas Maguire and Leo Alves are replaced by Leon Boyd and Grant Hutchinson for Dungannon.

68: RED CARD: After only being on the pitch for 10 minutes, Bobby Jack McAleese is shown a straight red card for a challenge on Matthew Snoddy right in front of the two benches.

71: Rodney McAree reacts to the sending off by replacing Niall Owens with John Scott.

76: GOAL: GLENAVON (BARNEY MCKEOWN) – Glenavon were coming back into the game before the red card and now have their equaliser as defender McKeown expertly finishes into the bottom corner. 1-1.

83: Both Barney McKeown and Chris Atherton have picked up yellow cards for Glenavon after stopping counters. Jamie Doran and Paul McGovern both off the bench too for David Toure and Peter Campbell.

90: Four minutes of added time.