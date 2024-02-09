Adam Salley scored an equaliser for Newry City in Friday's draw with Ballymena United. PIC: INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

After waiting 73 minutes for an opening goal in a game that lacked real quality on a heavy Showgrounds surface, the game sparked into life with Noah Stewart tapping home from Sean Brown’s superb pass just moments after being introduced off the bench.

In what looked like a hammer blow to Newry’s Premiership survival hopes, Barry Gray’s side responded almost immediately as Adam Salley headed in unmarked following a pinpoint corner from Georgie Poynton.

It leaves the picture at the foot of the standings unchanged with Jim Ervin’s men still six points ahead of Newry, who play their game in hand against Loughgall on Tuesday evening.

Ballymena had their first attempt on target after just two minutes as January recruit Calvin McCurry, who had scored 13 goals for Ballyclare Comrades this season before making his Sky Blues move, struck straight at Conor Mitchell after a fine long ball over the top from Daithi McCallion, making a first start since arriving on loan from Derry City.

Newry’s top scorer Salley then forced Sean O’Neill into a smart save at his near post before opposite number Mitchell had to be aware so Johnny McMurray’s miscued cross didn’t sneak in.

Gray was dealt an injury blow soon after as Steven Ball – one of three changes made from last weekend’s defeat to Newington – limped off to be replaced by Poynton.

The closest either side came to an opening goal in the first-half was through Ballymena’s Brown in the 32nd minute as the teenager, on loan from Larne, turned Noel Healy with some smart footwork before breaking into the box and unleashing a shot which came back off the crossbar.

Quick Newry thinking from a free-kick allowed Salley to get another shot away, but he blazed over O’Neill’s bar from a good position.

The first booking of the match came four minutes before the break as Ballymena midfielder Donal Rocks was cautioned for pushing over Healy when the ball had already rolled out of play.

McCurry forced Mitchell into a save on the stroke of half-time with his effort from the edge of the box smothered by the former Warrenpoint Town shot stopper.

Newry came out for the second-half with renewed vigour and the returning Lorcan Forde came close to playing in Salley with a ball over the top.

Moments later, McMurray had a superb opportunity to fire the visitors ahead from a central position in the box, but the Ballymena striker couldn’t make proper contact with Brown’s cross.

Liam Bagnall became the first Newry player into referee Chris Morrison’s book, picking up a 14th caution of the season after a foul on the dangerous Fraser Taylor.

Just like for most of the first-half, Ballymena were again starting to dominate possession and opportunities in the second with a sustained period of pressure from set-pieces failing to bring a goal for the Sky Blues, despite their best efforts.