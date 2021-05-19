Hope for record attendances at Women’s Euro 2022

Kenny Shiels’ side made history as they qualified for a major tournament for the first time after beating Ukraine in their Euro 2022 play-off, with second-half goals from Marissa Callaghan and Nadene Caldwell clinching a 2-0 win in second leg in Belfast.

Tickets for the tournament, which had been due to take place this summer but was rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic, will range in price from £5 to £50.

The FA and UEFA hope to break the Women’s Euro attendance record in the opening game at Old Trafford and the record for any women’s football match played in Europe in the final at Wembley.

Northern Ireland defeated Ukraine to qualify for Euro 2022.

The respective records stand at 41,302 – the 2013 Euro final between Germany and Norway in Sweden – and 80,203 for the London 2012 Olympics final between the United States and Japan.

It had already been confirmed that England would kick off the tournament at Old Trafford on July 6, before moving on to Brighton and Southampton for their subsequent Group A games.

The final takes place at Wembley on July 31.

The target of selling more than 700,000 tickets would mean almost trebling the 240,045 sold for Euro 2017 in Holland. Over half a million of the tickets would be available for £25 or less, the FA said.

“We are aware of the huge opportunity we have to grow the women’s game here and across Europe,” Bryant said.

“To have that legacy, we must ensure we first deliver a record-breaking tournament that captures the imagination, to provide those vital foundations.”

Fans will first be able to register their interest in a pre-sale from July 13 to August 10 this year.

The public ballot opens after the finals draw on October 28 before general sale begins in mid-February next year.

The tournament organisers are working towards venues being at full capacity but have promised a “robust” refund policy should coronavirus affect crowd numbers.

