The Seasiders have only leaked five goals in 14 matches so far this season while scoring 36 in the process to pick up 12 wins and sit level on points with leaders Ballymacash Rangers, but Bangor have the luxury of three games in hand.

Incredibly, they haven’t conceded a single league goal on home turf at Clandeboye Park heading into today’s clash with Portstewart and former Glentoran, Carrick Rangers and Glenavon goalkeeper James Taylor has kept nine clean sheets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Born in Bangor and now back living in the city, Taylor joined his hometown club in the summer after six years at Mourneview Park with the ambition of helping Lee Feeney’s men progress back up the leagues.

James Taylor in action for Bangor against Crusaders

"I moved back to Bangor and the club is five minutes away,” he said. “I've always known that Bangor was a big club.

"I knew where I was at in my career and knew I wanted to come back and help the club move up through the leagues if I can and do my best for them. My dad is around the corner and comes down to every game to watch. They love it as well."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bangor put on an impressive showing in front of the cameras during a recent 2-1 Irish Cup defeat to Crusaders – where Taylor’s curling moustache took centre stage – and after donning it for almost a year, he won’t be getting rid of the lucky charm until the County Down side seal promotion.

"I don’t know if the lucky moustache has anything to do with it, but it’s staying until we get promoted!” he added. "It's not just about the back three and myself - it's the whole team when it comes to defending.

"There are games where I don't need to do too much and the defence don't need to go above and beyond, so it's the midfield and strikers that are defending from the front.

"Ben (Arthurs) and Adam (Neale) up front are pressing the ball and forcing mistakes, which means other teams aren't getting their pattern of play. It's the team morale."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 38, Taylor is still going strong and adding vital experience to a group that have already picked up silverware this season with their Steel & Sons triumph over Dunmurry Rec on Christmas Eve.

Moving into a post-playing career of coaching was never something he gave much thought, but now at Bangor and passing knowledge onto a team filled with ambition, Taylor can see himself going from between the posts to the dugout – just not yet.

"(I’m still enjoying it) apart from the aches and pains!" he said. “What else would you be doing?

"I'm keeping myself fit and I can see myself more now coaching and guiding the younger ones. I've been through it and I'm helping them with what they should and could be doing to improve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad