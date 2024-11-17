How can I watch Luxembourg vs Northern Ireland? All you need to know ahead of the crucial UEFA Nations League clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Ireland have an opportunity to win their UEFA Nations League group and secure promotion against Luxembourg on Monday.

Michael O’Neill’s side have impressed throughout the League C Group Three campaign and continued their fine run by beating Belarus 2-0 at Windsor Park on Friday evening with Sunderland defender Daniel Ballard and Dion Charles both scoring in the second half.

It means Northern Ireland rounded out 2024 with a perfect home record across the calendar year, picking up wins over Luxembourg, Bulgaria and Belarus while not conceding a single goal and scoring nine times in the process.

A point at the Stade de Luxembourg should be enough for Northern Ireland to seal top spot and confirm promotion to League B, but O’Neill’s men will be looking to finish on a high.

Northern Ireland's Daniel Ballard celebrates scoring against Luxembourg in their previous Nations League meeting. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

From how to watch the match to what’s at stake, here’s everything you need to know ahead of kick-off.

HOW CAN I WATCH?

Just like the Belarus fixture, Northern Ireland’s Monday meeting with Luxembourg will be streamed live – and for free – on the Viaplay International YouTube channel with kick-off at 7:45pm.

WHAT ARE THE ODDS?

Unsurprisingly given Northern Ireland’s recent winning form, they are considered favourites (Evens) for this match while Luxembourg are priced at 11/4 and the draw is 9/4.

HOW HAVE LUXEMBOURG BEEN PERFORMING?

Luxembourg are guaranteed to finish bottom of Group Three having lost three and drawn two of their opening five matches, but will be keen to avoid direct relegation to League D with Azerbaijan and Lithuania looking to leapfrog them into a play-off position.

They’ve only scored one goal in the Nations League and conceded five, including twice against Northern Ireland in Belfast, and their last competitive win on the international stage was a 1-0 triumph over Liechtenstein in Euro 2024 qualifying in November 2023.

However, Northern Ireland should still be wary as Luxembourg did finish third in that qualification group behind Portugal and Slovakia, picking up 17 points from 10 matches – O’Neill’s side collected only nine – and ended ahead of Iceland and Bosnia & Herzegovina.

WHAT DOES IT ALL MEAN?

While many football fans are uninspired by the Nations League and breaks from club action, it could actually play a crucial role in Northern Ireland potentially reaching the 2026 World Cup.

With the tournament, which is being hosted by Mexico, United States and Canada, expanding to 48 teams, UEFA will have an extra three representatives with the 12 World Cup qualifying group runners-up and the four best-ranked Nations League group winners who haven’t yet qualified drawn into four play-off paths of single-leg semi-finals and single-leg finals.

Therefore, should results fall in their favour, winning Group Three could put Northern Ireland on the cusp of qualifying for a first World Cup since 1986.

WHAT HAVE THEY SAID?

Manager Michael O’Neill: "We want to go and try and win the game. If you look at the campaign, we've had four clean sheets in five games. We've won three games here at home and drew away in the neutral venue that was probably a little bit tricky for us.