Northern Ireland could secure UEFA Nations League promotion on Friday evening when they take on Belarus at Windsor Park in Belfast.

A fourth consecutive home victory – O’Neill’s side are coming off wins over Denmark, Luxembourg and a historic 5-0 thrashing of Bulgaria last month – combined with the Bulgarians failing to defeat Luxembourg would see Northern Ireland seal top spot in League C Group Three.

It would be another step of progression for a talented young side with 10 of the 27 players called up aged 22 or under, including Liverpool’s Conor Bradley, Shea Charles, who will captain the team on Friday, and recent hat-trick hero Isaac Price.

From how to watch the match to what’s at stake, here’s everything you need to know ahead of kick-off

Northern Ireland’s players pictured training before facing Belarus. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

HOW CAN I WATCH?

Northern Ireland vs Belarus will be broadcast live – and for free – on the Viaplay International YouTube channel with coverage set to get underway at 7:35pm before kick-off 10 minutes later.

WHAT ARE THE ODDS?

Northern Ireland are favoured to win (1/2) while Belarus are considered big outsiders, currently priced at 15/2. A draw is being offered at 29/10.

ANY TEAM NEWS?

O’Neill confirmed on Thursday that Rangers star Ross McCausland and Jamal Lewis will miss the match through injury while Crystal Palace midfielder Justin Devenny, fresh off making his Premier League debut last weekend against Fulham, was called up earlier in the week.

Sheffield Wednesday loanee Shea Charles is set to captain his country for the first time with O’Neill continuing to rotate the armband.

WHAT DOES IT ALL MEAN?

While many football fans are uninspired by the Nations League and breaks from club action, it could actually play a crucial role in Northern Ireland potentially reaching the 2026 World Cup.

With the tournament, which is being hosted by Mexico, United States and Canada, expanding to 48 teams, UEFA will have an extra three representatives with the 12 World Cup qualifying group runners-up and the four best-ranked Nations League group winners who haven’t yet qualified drawn into four play-off paths of single-leg semi-finals and single-leg finals.

Therefore, should results fall in their favour, winning Group Three could put Northern Ireland on the cusp of qualifying for a first World Cup since 1986.

WHAT HAVE THEY SAID?

Manager Michael O’Neill: “If you win the game in the 89th minute it still counts the same as a 5-0 victory, so we have to manage the patience, manage the frustration if it’s not going our way. We also have to realise this will be a tough game. They will come into this thinking they can win the group as well. There’s a lot at stake for Belarus as well.”

Sunderland defender Daniel Ballard: “We’ve had a really young group so we’ve had to gel together and it’s all come at a good time. We’re feeling confident at the minute so we’re heading in the right direction.”

Former Irish League ace Trai Hume: “Young players usually don’t play with fear. You got out there trying to impress and show what you can do as best as you can and that’s what we keep trying to do.”

ANY TRAVEL AND TRAFFIC ADVICE?

Translink have announced there will be additional rail services going from Adelaide to transport fans home from the match.

Meanwhile, the PSNI have warned about the potential for a build-up of traffic in the M1, Donegall Road, and particularly the Boucher Road areas both before and after the game.