How can I watch Northern Ireland vs Switzerland? All you need to know ahead of the first international action of 2025

Northern Ireland will be in action for the first time this year when they welcome Switzerland to Windsor Park on Friday evening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael O’Neill’s side are using this month’s friendly double-header against the Swiss and Sweden as crucial preparation for their upcoming World Cup qualifying campaign, which gets underway in September.

A young, talented Northern Ireland side have been showing plenty of positive signs in recent months, winning their UEFA Nations League group to secure promotion back to League B while they’ve won all of their last five matches on home turf, keeping five clean sheets in the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From how to watch the match to squad news, here’s everything you need to know ahead of kick-off.

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill faces the media ahead of their clash with Switzerland. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

HOW CAN I WATCH?

This match marks the first since BBC Northern Ireland agreed a deal with the Irish FA to broadcast Northern Ireland’s matches on free-to-air TV.

The BBC Sport website says Northern Ireland vs Switzerland will be shown live on BBC Two NI with coverage getting underway at 7pm – Stephen Watson will be hosting the programme – before kick-off at 7:45pm.

WHAT ARE THE ODDS?

As expected against a team sitting 51 places higher in the FIFA World Rankings, Northern Ireland are considered underdogs and priced around 3/1 while Switzerland are available at 5/6.

WHAT HAS HAPPENED IN THEIR PREVIOUS MEETINGS?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Ireland and Switzerland have history – it was the Swiss that knocked Michael O’Neill’s side out of 2018 World Cup qualifying in the final play-off stage when a highly controversial penalty was awarded in Belfast.

Ricardo Rodriguez, who is included in the squad for Friday’s clash, converted the spot-kick and that proved to be the winner with the second leg in Basel three days later ending goalless, helping Switzerland set up a dream World Cup clash with Brazil.

Northern Ireland were once again drawn against Switzerland in World Cup qualifying four years later, finishing third in Group C behind the Swiss and Italy.

Their opening clash ended 0-0 before Steven Zuber and Christian Fassnacht scored in a 2-0 Switzerland win after Jamal Lewis had been sent off.

ANY SQUAD NEWS?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is an exciting window for Northern Ireland with Tottenham Hotspur youngster Jamie Donley, Ross County striker Ronan Hale and Portsmouth star Terry Devlin all looking to earn maiden senior caps.

Donley, who was born in Antrim but most recently represented England at U19 level, is highly-rated and has impressed while on loan at Leyton Orient this season while Hale’s international transfer from the Republic of Ireland has finally came through.

Full squad: Goalkeepers – Pierce Charles (Sheffield Wednesday), Conor Hazard (Plymouth Argyle), Luke Southwood (Bolton Wanderers).

Defenders – Ciaron Brown (Oxford United), Trai Hume (Sunderland), Brodie Spencer (Huddersfield Town), Kofi Balmer (Motherwell), Ruairi McConville (Norwich City), Paddy McNair (San Diego FC), Terry Devlin (Portsmouth), Aaron Donnelly (Dundee).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midfielders – George Saville (Millwall), Jordan Thompson (Stoke City), Shea Charles (Sheffield Wednesday, on loan from Southampton), Isaac Price (West Bromwich Albion), Paul Smyth (Queens Park Rangers), Ethan Galbraith (Leyton Orient), Brad Lyons (Kilmarnock), Justin Devenny (Crystal Palace), Ross McCausland (Rangers).

Forwards - Jamie Donley (Leyton Orient, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Callum Marshall (Huddersfield Town, on loan from West Ham United), Lee Bonis (ADO Den Haag), Dale Taylor (Wigan Athletic, on loan from Nottingham Forest), Ronan Hale (Ross County).

WHAT HAVE THEY SAID?

Michael O’Neill: "This game on Friday night is a test against a very good team - a Swiss team who are in a little bit of transition themselves but are a consistent team in terms of tournament football and a step up from what we have played in the last 12 months.

"But we have to be able to play against better teams. That'll be the challenge but we have to believe that we can do that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They (the players) have had a great year and have taken belief from that.

"It's been a positive experience for them on the international stage, particularly at home.