How It Happened: Carrick Rangers 2 Glenavon 2
Glenavon produced a dramatic comeback with both Matthew Snoddy and Matthew Fitzpatrick scoring in stoppage time to earn a point after Ben Tilney and Jordan Gibson had put Carrick Rangers 2-0 up.
90+4: GOAL - O'Connor's free kick is glanced home by Fitzpatrick
90+2: GOAL - Snoddy latches on to a through ball before slipping the ball under Shields
78: GOAL - Another break away from a Glenavon corner sees Tilney race down the left before squaring for Gibson to slot home
69: Substitute Doyle gets on the end of a cross but fails to hit the target from close range
65: O'Connor tries his luck with a free kick on the edge of the box but it flies well over the target
48: Snoddy whips a great ball into the back post but Fitzpatrick heads over from a yard out after Singleton had a header cleared away by Gordon
HALF-TIME: Carrick Rangers 1 Glenavon 0
44: Haughey finds Waterworth in the box, but Shields does well to palm away his header
42: Cushley's long-range effort deflects into the path of Forsythe, but again he doesn't get enough purchase on the shot and Taylor saves
41: Doyle lets fly from distant from O'Connor's short free kick, but Shields saves well
37: Cherry breaks free after a Glenavon corner for a 2-on-1 break but his pass to the unmarked Gibson doesn't have enough pace on it and the striker's effort is easily saved by Taylor
33: GOAL - Tilney breaks free after winning the ball and keeps his cool to slot low past Taylor
27: Shields is hesitant to come and claim a long ball which allows Waterworth the chance to snap up the loose ball, but his effort hits the post before Ervin puts the ball out for a corner
25: Hall finds himself in the referee's notebook after a late challenge on Gordon
19: The ball drops for Cushley outside the box, but he lashes well over the bar
3: McCloskey does well to beat the defender but his low cross is smothered by Shields
Carrick Rangers: Shields, Forsythe, Ervin, Gordon, Cushley (Chambers 67), D Kelly (E Kelly 46), Cherry (Kalla 84), Glendinning, Gibson, Tilney, Anderson (Surgenor 72).
Subs: Skeet, Kalla, Hoy, Quinn.
Glenavon: Taylor, Haughey, A Doyle (O'Mahony 79), Waterworth (J Doyle 69), O'Connor, Hall (Scannell 58), Snoddy, McCloskey, Fitzpatrick, Wallace, Singleton.
Subs: Stafford, Birney, Hunter, Ward.
Referee: Ross Dunlop