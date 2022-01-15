How It Happened: Carrick Rangers 2 Glenavon 2

90+4: GOAL - O'Connor's free kick is glanced home by Fitzpatrick

90+2: GOAL - Snoddy latches on to a through ball before slipping the ball under Shields

78: GOAL - Another break away from a Glenavon corner sees Tilney race down the left before squaring for Gibson to slot home

Glenavon players celebrate Matthew Fitzpatrick's late equaliser

69: Substitute Doyle gets on the end of a cross but fails to hit the target from close range

65: O'Connor tries his luck with a free kick on the edge of the box but it flies well over the target

48: Snoddy whips a great ball into the back post but Fitzpatrick heads over from a yard out after Singleton had a header cleared away by Gordon

HALF-TIME: Carrick Rangers 1 Glenavon 0

44: Haughey finds Waterworth in the box, but Shields does well to palm away his header

42: Cushley's long-range effort deflects into the path of Forsythe, but again he doesn't get enough purchase on the shot and Taylor saves

41: Doyle lets fly from distant from O'Connor's short free kick, but Shields saves well

37: Cherry breaks free after a Glenavon corner for a 2-on-1 break but his pass to the unmarked Gibson doesn't have enough pace on it and the striker's effort is easily saved by Taylor

33: GOAL - Tilney breaks free after winning the ball and keeps his cool to slot low past Taylor

27: Shields is hesitant to come and claim a long ball which allows Waterworth the chance to snap up the loose ball, but his effort hits the post before Ervin puts the ball out for a corner

25: Hall finds himself in the referee's notebook after a late challenge on Gordon

19: The ball drops for Cushley outside the box, but he lashes well over the bar

3: McCloskey does well to beat the defender but his low cross is smothered by Shields

Carrick Rangers: Shields, Forsythe, Ervin, Gordon, Cushley (Chambers 67), D Kelly (E Kelly 46), Cherry (Kalla 84), Glendinning, Gibson, Tilney, Anderson (Surgenor 72).

Subs: Skeet, Kalla, Hoy, Quinn.

Glenavon: Taylor, Haughey, A Doyle (O'Mahony 79), Waterworth (J Doyle 69), O'Connor, Hall (Scannell 58), Snoddy, McCloskey, Fitzpatrick, Wallace, Singleton.

Subs: Stafford, Birney, Hunter, Ward.