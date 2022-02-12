How It Happened: Cliftonville 2 Coleraine 0

90+2: Long ball finds Gormley but he shoots straight at Deane

82: McDonagh wins the ball before clipping the bar with a sublime chip

67: Glackin's cross into the box is glanced on by Lowry buy it strikes the upright and is cleared

Ryan Curran celebrates after putting Cliftonville 2-0 ahead

64: Neat build up sees Gormley exchange passes with Curran before bringing a save out of Deane

55: Curran gets off another shot in the box but Deane saves well with his legs

52: GOAL - The Reds go on the counter attack with Curran releasing Doherty who cut the ball back for the striker to fire home

50: Almost an instant response from the visitors as Glackin crosses for McKendry but he fails to turn the ball in at the back post

48: GOAL - McDonagh plays the ball out to Lowe, whose cross is stabbed home by Curran from close range

HALF-TIME: Cliftonville 0 Coleraine 0

45+1: A swift breaks see Hale's goal-bound effort blocked by Traynor, the ball is cleared to Gallagher outside the box, but Deane smothers his effort

39: Nearly a bizarre own goal as Lowry heads McDonagh's free kick just wide of Coleraine goal

37: Traynor's Cross drops for Kane on the edge of the box, but his volley is straight at McNicholas

31: Great play again from the hosts with the ball eventually dropping for McDonagh, his acrobatic effort was parried by Deane with Kearns firing the loose ball over

24: Carson surges forward before drilling a low shot towards goal which McNicholas tips wide

19: McDonagh again has time and space to run at the visitors' defence, he has a pop from 20 yards, but again Deane saves well