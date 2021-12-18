How It Happened: Coleraine 0 Crusaders 0

86: Burns whips a great ball into the box, Lecky rises highest but directs his glancing header wide of the goal

77: Slack play by Traynor allows Heatley to nip in but he fires his effort over the bar

76: Heatley is played in on goal, but Deane reacts well to block the forward's lobbed effort

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coleraine's Jamie Glackin tussles with Robbie Weir of Crusaders

75: Swift break by the hosts as Glackin whips a ball across the face of goal, McKendry's cut back is blocked in front of the visitors net

64: Hegarty gets on the end of a loose ball in the box, but his looping header is saved by Deane

54: A long throw into the box is knocked into Carson's path, but his first-time effort sails past the far post

49: Crusaders recycle the ball with Clarke slipping the ball inside to the unmarked Robinson, who crashes a shot off the top of the bar

47: Good work down the left sees Glackin bust into the box, but Tuffey does well to gather his cross

HALF-TIME: Coleraine 0 Crusaders 0

25: Carson clears the ball off the line after Clarke's corner was deflected towards goal

16: Tuffey reacts well to palm away McKendry's inswinging corner from under the crossbar

13: Heatley finds space on the edge of the box and curls a superb effort narrowly past the post

10: Forsythe rises to meet Clarke's free kick but heads straight at Deane

8: McKendry curls a free kick over after Hegarty had been penalised for handball

Coleraine: Deane, Kane, Traynor, O'Donnell, Brown, Lowry, Carson, McKendry, Glackin (Friel 82), Shevlin (Kelly 82), Bradley (McLaughlin 64).

Subs: Gallagher, Mullan, Jarvis, Wilson.

Crusaders: Tuffey, Burns, Hegarty, Weir, Caddell, Forsythe, O'Rourke, Heatley, Robinson, Clarke, McMurray (Lecky 69).

Subs: O'Neill, Wilson, Lowry, Frazer, Owens, J Thompson.