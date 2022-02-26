How It Happened: Coleraine 1 Ballymena United 1

90+5: O'Donnell heads over from close range from Glackin's free-kick

88: Coleraine break Wilson drives a low cross into the six yard box for Allen who finishes but is offside

88: Waide crashes a shot off the post after great work by Parkhouse

Ballymena United's Mikey Place tangles with Eoin Bradley of Coleraine

76: McCullough picks out a great cross for McElroy but he heads over from close range

74: McLaughlin with a free kick straight at O'Neill

69: The home side break away with Kelly teeing up Shevlin, but his shot crashes off the bar

68: Kane races in on goal but his namesake in the Coleraine team gets back to do enough to put him off

66: Corner cleared back out to Glackin, his cross in is met by McLaughlin, who glances a header over the bar

63: Glackin sweeps forward before slipping a pass to Kelly, who tries his luck from 25 yards his shot fizzes past the far post

HALF-TIME: Coleraine 1 Ballymena United 1

45+3: Carson drives another low cross in towards the near post which O'Neill does well to parry away

39: McLaughlin does well to turn and get his shot off in the box, but it rolls wide of the far post

37: GOAL - Place whips a corner in towards the near post and Loughran powers a header into the net

35: Kane does well to hook the ball back from the byline into the path of Millar, but he fires wide of the target

31: McLaughlin races clear and dinks the ball past O'Neill who brings the striker down. The keeper is given a yellow card and Kane blazes his spot kick over the bar

30: Carson's corner bounces about the penalty area before Henderson hooks it away from goal

27: GOAL - Kane steps up to squeeze the ball past O'Neill from the spot kick despite the keeper getting a touch on the ball

26: Carson nicks the ball past Place in the box, but the Ballymena man brings him down.

20: Glackin feeds the ball out to Carson on the left-hand side, his low cross is spilled by O'Neill but the ball deflects off Nelson and bounces back into the keeper's arms

Coleraine: Deane, Kane, Mullan (Wilson 51), Brown, Jarvis (Kelly 25), Lowry, McLaughlin (Allen 80), Carson, O'Donnell, Glackin, Shevlin (Bradley 80).

Subs: Gallagher, Traynor, Mitchell.

Ballymena United: O'Neill, Kelly (McGrory 83), McElroy (Parkhouse77), McCullough, Kane (Waide 83), Henderson (Barr 76), Loughran, Millar, Graham, Nelson, Place.