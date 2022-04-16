How It Happened: Coleraine 1 Crusaders 4

Crusaders had the points wrapped up by half time thanks to goals from Adam Lecky, Paul Heatley and Daniel Larmour before Jude Winchester added a fourth at the second half with Josh Carson scoring a late consolation for Coleraine.

By Steven Crawford
Saturday, 16th April 2022, 5:54 pm
Updated Saturday, 16th April 2022, 5:58 pm

90+1: GOAL - Carson works some space outside the box and finds the bottom corner with a low drive

82: Weir finds space outside the box and tries his luck but Deane does well to parry his powerful effort away

81: Burns' raking long pass plays in McMurray, but his lobbed effort drops the wrong side of the post

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Stephen Baxter's Crusaders closed the gap on Glentoran to three points following their 4-1 win

79: Lowry's long-range effort is palmed away by Deane, McMurray latches on to the loose ball but can only find the side netting with the rebound

47: GOAL - Winchester sneaks in at the front post to tap home another cross from Burns

HALF-TIME: Coleraine 0 Crusaders 4

42: GOAL - The visitors grab a third in spectacular fashion as Larmour fires a superb volley past Deane from Clarke's corner

38: GOAL - Lecky slips a clever pass in to the unmarked Heatley who finishes well past Deae

36: Kelly plays a clever pass in to Jarvis, whose shot is blocked by the legs of Tuffey

31: Shevlin nicks the ball off Robinsons but fires his shot well-wide of the target

18: Kane does well to block Winchester's effort after the midfielder found space in the box

17: GOAL - Lowry scuffs Burns' low cross into the path of Lecky who slams the ball in from close range

16: Tuffey scoops up Carson's shot from a tight angle