How It Happened: Coleraine 1 Crusaders 4
Crusaders had the points wrapped up by half time thanks to goals from Adam Lecky, Paul Heatley and Daniel Larmour before Jude Winchester added a fourth at the second half with Josh Carson scoring a late consolation for Coleraine.
90+1: GOAL - Carson works some space outside the box and finds the bottom corner with a low drive
82: Weir finds space outside the box and tries his luck but Deane does well to parry his powerful effort away
81: Burns' raking long pass plays in McMurray, but his lobbed effort drops the wrong side of the post
79: Lowry's long-range effort is palmed away by Deane, McMurray latches on to the loose ball but can only find the side netting with the rebound
47: GOAL - Winchester sneaks in at the front post to tap home another cross from Burns
HALF-TIME: Coleraine 0 Crusaders 4
42: GOAL - The visitors grab a third in spectacular fashion as Larmour fires a superb volley past Deane from Clarke's corner
38: GOAL - Lecky slips a clever pass in to the unmarked Heatley who finishes well past Deae
36: Kelly plays a clever pass in to Jarvis, whose shot is blocked by the legs of Tuffey
31: Shevlin nicks the ball off Robinsons but fires his shot well-wide of the target
18: Kane does well to block Winchester's effort after the midfielder found space in the box
17: GOAL - Lowry scuffs Burns' low cross into the path of Lecky who slams the ball in from close range
16: Tuffey scoops up Carson's shot from a tight angle