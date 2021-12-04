How It Happened: Coleraine 1 Linfield 2
Linfield fought back to claim all three points thanks to goals from Christy Manzinga and Stephen Fallon after Rodney Brown had headed Coleraine in front
90+3: Lowry's shot takes a deflection on it's way through to goal, but Johns reacts well to save
85: Shields lets fly from 25 yards with an effort which whistles past the post
84: Bradley holds off Roscoe before cutting the ball back for Shevlin, but his shot is parried away by Johns
69: Big shouts for a penalty as Shevlin looks to have been pushed in the back, but referee Tim Marshall waves play on
61: Johns miscontrols a back pass he recovers to clear the ball on the line as Glackin closes in, Shevlin picks up the loose ball but fires over the target
60: Shevlin clips the top of the bar with a header from Glackin's corner
49: GOAL - Fallon lashes home a shot from 25 yards, the home side are not happy it was given as they felt the ball struck the referee in the build up
HALF-TIME: Coleraine 1 Linfield 1
45+1: Clarke hooks a shot inches wide of the goal from a tight angle
39: GOAL - Millar picks up the loose ball before crashing a shot off the bar, and Manzinga reacts quickest to turn the rebound home
32: Brown picks out Glackin on the left-hand side, he surges towards goal before curling a shot past the far upright
26: Manzinga cuts the ball back for McClean but he miscues and puts his shot out for a throw in
24: GOAL - McKendery's inswinging corner is headed home at the near post by Brown
10: Kelly picks up the ball near the half way line, beats Cahhacher before cutting past Shields, but his shot was straight at Johns
6: Brown dispossessed by Manzinga who races into the box, but O'Donnell reacts well to close the striker down and eventually win a free kick
3: Salam's dipping free kick deflected over the bar by Deane
Coleraine: Deane, Kane, Brown, Jarvis (Bradley 58), McKendry, Lowry, O'Donnell, Glackin, Traynor (Friel 80), Kelly, Shevlin.
Subs: Henderson, Mullan, Wilson, Tweed, Parkhill.
Linfield: Johns, Roscoe, Shields, Callacher, Millar, Hume, Manzinga (A Clarke 90+1), M Clarke, McClean (Archer 90+3), Fallon, Salam.
Subs: Walsh, Larkin, Donnelly, Carroll, Marshall.
Referee: Tim Marshall