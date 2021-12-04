How It Happened: Coleraine 1 Linfield 2

90+3: Lowry's shot takes a deflection on it's way through to goal, but Johns reacts well to save

85: Shields lets fly from 25 yards with an effort which whistles past the post

84: Bradley holds off Roscoe before cutting the ball back for Shevlin, but his shot is parried away by Johns

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coleraine players remonstrate with referee Tim Marshall after Stephen Fallon's goal

69: Big shouts for a penalty as Shevlin looks to have been pushed in the back, but referee Tim Marshall waves play on

61: Johns miscontrols a back pass he recovers to clear the ball on the line as Glackin closes in, Shevlin picks up the loose ball but fires over the target

60: Shevlin clips the top of the bar with a header from Glackin's corner

49: GOAL - Fallon lashes home a shot from 25 yards, the home side are not happy it was given as they felt the ball struck the referee in the build up

HALF-TIME: Coleraine 1 Linfield 1

45+1: Clarke hooks a shot inches wide of the goal from a tight angle

39: GOAL - Millar picks up the loose ball before crashing a shot off the bar, and Manzinga reacts quickest to turn the rebound home

32: Brown picks out Glackin on the left-hand side, he surges towards goal before curling a shot past the far upright

26: Manzinga cuts the ball back for McClean but he miscues and puts his shot out for a throw in

24: GOAL - McKendery's inswinging corner is headed home at the near post by Brown

10: Kelly picks up the ball near the half way line, beats Cahhacher before cutting past Shields, but his shot was straight at Johns

6: Brown dispossessed by Manzinga who races into the box, but O'Donnell reacts well to close the striker down and eventually win a free kick

3: Salam's dipping free kick deflected over the bar by Deane

Coleraine: Deane, Kane, Brown, Jarvis (Bradley 58), McKendry, Lowry, O'Donnell, Glackin, Traynor (Friel 80), Kelly, Shevlin.

Subs: Henderson, Mullan, Wilson, Tweed, Parkhill.

Linfield: Johns, Roscoe, Shields, Callacher, Millar, Hume, Manzinga (A Clarke 90+1), M Clarke, McClean (Archer 90+3), Fallon, Salam.

Subs: Walsh, Larkin, Donnelly, Carroll, Marshall.