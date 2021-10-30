How It Happened: Coleraine 2 Portadown 0

90+1: GOAL - Long clearance by Carson sends McKendry clear he squares the ball back for Shevlin to fire home

89: Bonis heads over from Teggart's cross

84: O'Donnell rises highest to connect with McKendry's corner but can only direct his header wide of the post

Conor McKendry teed Matthew Shevlin up for Coleraine's second

80: Teggart floats a header over the bar from Conaty's cross

61: Kane tries his luck from the edge of the box after another surge forward by McKendry, but Barr saves well

56: Carson squares the ball across to McKendry after good work by Shevlin, but the winger fires over

53: Cross in by Hall is glanced wide by Lavery

HALF TIME: Coleraine 1 Portadown 0

28: GOAL - Shevlin races clear from a Kane pass, his pull back for Friel was deflected into his own net by Finnegan

21: Surging run forward by Glackin before getting a shot off, Barr spills the ball with the clearance dropping to Carson who screws wide

17: Barr pulls off another great save to palm away another effort from McKendry, which took a deflection on its way to goal

10: Salley tries his luck at the other end but Deane saves easily

9: McKendry picks up the ball over the half line, skips past a couple of players before forcing Barr into a save with a powerful shot

Coleraine: Deane, Kane, Brown, McKendry, Lowry, Carson, O'Donnell, Glackin (Wilson 72), Traynor, Shevlin, Friel (Parkhill 89).

Subs: Shiels, Mullan, Jarvis, Tweed, Kelly.

Portadown: Barr, Hall, Ruddy, McCallum, Finnegan, McKeown (Anderson 85), Lavery (Tipton 76), Salley (Conaty 72), Bonis, Teggart, McLeod.

Subs: Doherty, Kerr, Warde.