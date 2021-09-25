How It Happened: Coleraine 3 Ballymena United 0

83: GOAL - A great team move by the hosts sees Lowry slip the ball across goal for Friel to slot home

74: GOAL - A long ball forward is played onto Bradley from Glackin, and the striker lashes home an unstoppable volley from the edge of the box

73: Millar somehow manages to clear the ball off the line from another Glackin corner

Eoin Bradley scored a spectacular goal to put Coleraine 2-0 up

72: Brown heads straight at Williamson from Glackin's corner

71: Williamson gets down well to push Bradley's free kick around the post

57: Great work by Waide to deliver a cross to the back post, but Traynor does well to clear under pressure from Smith

H/T: Coleraine 1 Ballymena United 0

45+1: McKendry cuts inside and forces Williamson into a save at the near post

29: GOAL - Traynor's cross into the box isn't dealt with by the United defence the ball drops to Shevlin who hammered it home from eight yards

20: Referee Christopher Morrison is forced off with an injury to be replaced by the fourth official Steven Gregg

17: Appeal for a penalty as Bradley is wrestled down by Rodgers, nothing is given and Lowry forces Williamson into a smart save from a powerful shot

16: Glackin's inswinging corner hits the top of the bar

12: Free kick into the box isn't dealt with by the visitors with Brown and O'Donnell both having efforts blocked

10: After a frantic start the first opportunity fell for Kane and he lashes a half volley past the upright from 25 yards

Coleraine: Deane, Kane, Brown, McKendry (Jarvis 86), Lowry, Bradley (Kelly 88), Carson (Wilson 86), O'Donnell, Glackin, Traynor, Shevlin (Friel 71).

Subs: Gallagher, Mullan, Tweed.

Ballymena United: Williamson, Redman, McKeown (Henderson 79), Winchester (Barr 88), McElroy, Waide, Rodgers, Bramall (Beattie 79), Keeley (McCullough 45), Millar, Smith.

Subs: Johnston, Chapman, Kane.