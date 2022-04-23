How It Happened: Coleraine 3 Glentoran 2

90+3: GOAL - Ruaidhri Donnelly sweeps the ball home from the edge of the box after a clever lay off from bother Jay
89: Kane tries his luck with a first-time effort from 25 yards but Gallagher has it covered as it flies past the post
80: Kelly and Shevlin combine again with the later again forcing McCarey into making a save
74: GOAL - Kelly's picked out a clever pass to the unmarked McLaughlin who drove the ball back to the unmarked Shevlin to tap home
60: GOAL - Coleraine break with the ball eventually being recycled by Kelly for Jarvis who manages to squeeze a shot past McCarey at the near poat
58: Fantastic ball by Kane releases Burns, but his first-time effort is deflected wide
56: Traynor's deep cross headed wide by Lowry at the back post
53: GOAL - O'Connor finds space at the edge of the box and drills a low shot past
49: Shevlin played in but his shot from the angle of the box flies inches over the bar
47: GOAL - Shevlin with his first touch of the game sends McCarey the wrong way from the spot
46: Surging run by Kelly into the area by the byline and he is clipped by Marron with the hosts being awarded a penalty
HALF-TIME: Coleraine 0 Glentoran 0
40: A surging run by Kane down the right-hand side opened up some space for him to slip a pass in to Carson, who turns well before firing wide of the near post
36: Nice interplay in the Coleraine midfield sees Kirk McLaughlin play the ball through to his namesake James, who lashes a shot over the bar from outside the area
19: Long ball forward McMenamin outmuscles Kane, who was claiming a foul, but play continues with the Glentoran forward lashing a shot wide of the target
5: Brown does well to hook McCartan's dangerous low cross away from the front of goal conceding a corner in the process
Coleraine: Gallagher, Kane, Brown, Jarvis, Lowry, J McLaughlin (Bradley 75), Carson, O'Donnell, Traynor, Kelly (Elliott 90+2), K McLaughlin (Shevlin 46).
Subs: Mullan, Allen, Tosh.
Glentoran: McCarey, Marshall, Marron, McClean, Burns, Clucas (Kane 52), Powers (Plum 67), McCartan (Cushnie 52), O'Connor (R Donnelly 67), J Donnelly, McMenamin.
Subs: Cole, Crowe, Glendinning
Referee: Andrew Davey