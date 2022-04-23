How It Happened: Coleraine 3 Glentoran 2

This game burst into life after half-time with five goals - Matthew Shevlin (2) and Aaron Jarvis sealed the win for the hosts with Michael O'Connor and Ruaidhri Donnelly replying for the visitors.

By Steven Crawford
Saturday, 23rd April 2022, 6:18 pm

90+3: GOAL - Ruaidhri Donnelly sweeps the ball home from the edge of the box after a clever lay off from bother Jay

89: Kane tries his luck with a first-time effort from 25 yards but Gallagher has it covered as it flies past the post

80: Kelly and Shevlin combine again with the later again forcing McCarey into making a save

Aaron Jarvis celebrates after putting Coleraine 2-1 in front

74: GOAL - Kelly's picked out a clever pass to the unmarked McLaughlin who drove the ball back to the unmarked Shevlin to tap home

60: GOAL - Coleraine break with the ball eventually being recycled by Kelly for Jarvis who manages to squeeze a shot past McCarey at the near poat

58: Fantastic ball by Kane releases Burns, but his first-time effort is deflected wide

56: Traynor's deep cross headed wide by Lowry at the back post

53: GOAL - O'Connor finds space at the edge of the box and drills a low shot past

49: Shevlin played in but his shot from the angle of the box flies inches over the bar

47: GOAL - Shevlin with his first touch of the game sends McCarey the wrong way from the spot

46: Surging run by Kelly into the area by the byline and he is clipped by Marron with the hosts being awarded a penalty

HALF-TIME: Coleraine 0 Glentoran 0

40: A surging run by Kane down the right-hand side opened up some space for him to slip a pass in to Carson, who turns well before firing wide of the near post

36: Nice interplay in the Coleraine midfield sees Kirk McLaughlin play the ball through to his namesake James, who lashes a shot over the bar from outside the area

19: Long ball forward McMenamin outmuscles Kane, who was claiming a foul, but play continues with the Glentoran forward lashing a shot wide of the target

5: Brown does well to hook McCartan's dangerous low cross away from the front of goal conceding a corner in the process

Coleraine: Gallagher, Kane, Brown, Jarvis, Lowry, J McLaughlin (Bradley 75), Carson, O'Donnell, Traynor, Kelly (Elliott 90+2), K McLaughlin (Shevlin 46).

Subs: Mullan, Allen, Tosh.

Glentoran: McCarey, Marshall, Marron, McClean, Burns, Clucas (Kane 52), Powers (Plum 67), McCartan (Cushnie 52), O'Connor (R Donnelly 67), J Donnelly, McMenamin.

Subs: Cole, Crowe, Glendinning

Referee: Andrew Davey