How It Happened: Crusaders 1 Larne 0

88: Ferguson's punch is weak and the loose ball falls for Heatley 12 yards out but he screws the ball wide

87: Breakaway for the hosts but Lowry overhits his pass to Kennedy allowing Ferguson to rush out and clear

55: Scramble in the box after a corner for the visitors, but Hughes' header is saved by Tuffey

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Lecky celebrates his goal for Crusaders

54: Forsythe takes advantage of a loose header by Mitchell to send Heatley clear on goal, but his lob falls the wrong side of the post

53: Kennedy's free kick is straight at Ferguson who easily saves

47: Doherty whips a great ball across the face of goal, but Hale doesn't get enough purchase on his contact and the ball falls wide of the post

H/T: Crusaders 1 Larne 0

45+1: Hughes gets on the end of Doherty's free kick, but Tuffey denies him with a brilliant one-handed save

41: Hale finds space on the corner of the penalty area, but his curling shot fails to find the target

22: Kennedy's cross finds Heatley at the back post, who turns and fires a superb shot towards goal, which Ferguson does well to tip over

16: GOAL - Kennedy's deep cross was played back across goal by Burns for Lecky to head home unchallenged in front of goal

12: Bit of a melee following a challenge between Thompson and Mitchell, as several players get involved before three end up getting booked

9: Heatley finds space near the byline and manages to get his shot away which Ferguson pushes around his near post