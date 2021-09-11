How It Happened: Dungannon Swifts 0 Coleraine 5
Coleraine hit the goal trail at Dungannon Swifts, Stephen Lowry and Eoin Bradley put them two up at the break before Matthew Shevlin, Jamie Glackin and Ronan Wilson completed the rout in the second half.
71: GOAL - Wilson wins the ball back in the Swifts half, he exchanges passes with Allen before slotting past Morre
70: Shevlin shows good strength to hold off his marker in the box, but he fires over
66: GOAL - Glackin finds space on the edge of the box and slots home a low finish past Moore
59: Penalty for the hosts as Glynn is blocked off by Kane in the box, but McCready's spot kick is parried away by Deane
54: Swifts work a corner routine Smyth sees his shot blocked but the ball eventually drops for McCready, but his effort is superbly tipped over by Deane
50: GOAL - Short free kick from Brown to Traynor, who crosses for Bradley, he controls the ball and slips it to Shevlin who finishes first time past Moore
H/T: Dungannon Swifts 0 Coleraine 2
45: GOAL - Quick break by the visitors sees Glackin play in McKendry, his cross was only parried by Moore and falls nicely for Bradley to tap into an empty net
41: Campbell wriggles free on the edge of the box, but loops his effort over the bar
31: Good build up sees McKendry tee up Glackin on the edge of the box, but he shoots straight at Moore
23: GOAL - Bradley chases down a long ball before laying it back for Kane to cross for Lowry to head home
18: Good pass by Lowry picks out Bradley's run, he holds off his man and gets his shot away, but Moore blocks well with his feet
11: Free kick 25 yards out after a handball and Bradley curls an effort which clips off the top of the bar
9: A corner is only partially cleared back to Mayse he drives into the box before curling a shot inches wide of the far post
7: McCready picks the ball up 20 yards and fires a low drive which beats Deane but strikes the inside of the post
5: Superb cross into the box by Glynn picks Campbell, but he blazes over from five yards
3: Good combination between McKendry and Kane down the right-hand side sees the full back surge into the box, but he can't get his shot on target