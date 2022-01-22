HOW IT HAPPENED: Dungannon Swifts 3 Portadown 1

F-T: Dungannon Swifts 3 Portadown 1

94: GOAL - Dungannon Swifts 3 Portadown 1 (Conaty)

Conaty collects the ball on the edge of the area and turns to fire home beyond Dunne

Dungannon Swifts manager Dean Shiels

87: SUBS (Dungannon) - Walsh on for Campbell and Coyle on for Devlin

87: GOAL - Dungannon Swifts 3 (Gallagher) Portadown 0

Substitute Gallagher enjoys an instant impact with a composed finish within four minutes of his introduction

84: Glynn with a volley on the run but Barr able to collect

Portadown manager Matthew Tipton

83: SUBS (Dungannon) - Gallagher on for McCready and Convie on for Mayse

82: Barr with another comfortable save off Smyth's long-range effort

81: Campbell drives into the danger area but his angled shot is collected by Barr

75: Salley over the target off a crisp shot from Teggart's cross towards the front post

71: YELLOW (Portadown) - Teggart

70: Excellent control by Salley and he sends Conaty down the right then picks up the low return pass but his snapshot clears the target

64: SUB (Dungannon): Knowles on for McBrien

59: YELLOW (Portadown) - Conaty

58: SUBS (Portadown) - Lavery for Jordan, Conaty for Dupree, Lusty for Smith

53: Mayse free-kick is met by Smyth with a sidefoot shot inside the area but Barr gets behind the attempt

49: GOAL - Dungannon Swifts 2 (McBrien) Portadown 0

McBrien with slick footwork and control to link up with Smyth and cut into the area before slotting home

48: Superb early opening for Dungannon to kick off the second half as Glynn and McBrien attack from the left, the ball breaks to Mayse on the edge of the box but his low drive is just the wrong side of the post

H-T: Dungannon Swifts 1 Portadown 0

38: Mayse has a speculative effort from distance that drops just over the crossbar

38: Dupree with a neat low drive pushed out by Dunne

33: Beverland with a low stooping defensive header to clear McGee's cross after a Swifts counter-attack·

28: YELLOW (Portadown) - Finnegan

27: YELLOW (Dungannon) - Campbell

15: YELLOW (Dungannon) - McCready

13: YELLOW (Portadown) - Beverland

9: Portadown close to an immediate response when Dupree cuts the ball back but Salley scoops over the bar from inside the box

8: GOAL - Dungannon Swifts 1 (McGinty) Portadown 0

McGinty with the decisive touch after a Mayse corner-kick is fired goalwards by McKendry, Barr makes the initial save and McCready's close-range follow-up hits off the Ports goalkeeper and on to the bar before McGinty's finish

2: Teggart with the visitors' first sight of goal but his long-range effort proves high and wide

1: Slick start by the Swifts as Hall tracks back to gain a decisive touch and clear the danger at the expense of a corner-kick after Mayse's flick offers McCready a glimpse of goal

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Dunne, Glynn, Mayse, McCready, Smyth, Campbell, McKendry, McGinty, McBrien, Devlin, McGee.

Subs: Nelson, Coyle, Knowles, Gallagher, Glenny, Convie, Walsh.

PORTADOWN: Barr, Hall, Ruddy, Finnegan, Salley, Teggart, Jordan, Dupree, Beverland, Smith, J.Doherty.

Subs: H.Doherty, McCallum, McKeown, Lavery, Tipton, Conaty, Lusty.