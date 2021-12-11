How It Happened: Glenavon 1 Coleraine 0

82: GOAL - Snoddy races clear before firing a low shot past Deane

76: Taylor does well to tip over Glackin's dipping effort

67: Bradley and O'Donnell both fail to convert after a scramble in the home goalmouth

Matthew Snoddy celebrates his winner for Glenavon

58: Birney heads narrowly over from a corner

50: Deane beats away a powerful effort from Campbell

47: Bradley latches on to Snoddy's back pass but he waits too long before trying to pick out Lowry who fires over

Half-time: Glenavon 0 Coleraine 0

39: McKendry slips through Shevlin and his effort hits the outside of the post

38: From the resulting corner Brown heads over

37: Taylor gets down well to palm away an effort from McKendry

23: Snoddy tries his luck but his low shot deflects wide

22: Fitzpatrick does well to get a cross into the area picking out Waterworth, who shoots wide of the far post

9: Two chances in quick succession for the visitors as Glackin's effort at the near post is blocked by Taylor before Kane's cross evades Kelly

7: Campbell tries his luck from distance but Deane tips his effort over the bar

Glenavon: Taylor, Birney, Doyle, Waterworth, Campbell, Snoddy, Fitzpatrick, Wallace, Singleton, Garrett, Ward.

Subs: Brown, Stafford, Hall, Beggs, Harmon, Doyle, Hamilton.

Coleraine: Deane, Kane, Brown, McKendry, Lowry, Bradley, Carson, O'Donnell, Glackin, Kelly, Shevlin.

Subs: Henderson, Mullan, Jarvis, Wilson, Parkhill, Friel, K McLaughlin.