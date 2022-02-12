HOW IT HAPPENED: Glenavon 3 Portadown 0

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton

F-T: Glenavon 3 Portadown 0

88: Dugan hooks a loose ball goalwards from inside the box but Taylor hacks away with his foot

85: Chatee corner-kick is met by an unmarked Murphy but his header clears the crossbar

Portadown manager Paul Doolin.

80: SUBS (Glenavon) - J.Doyle on for Fitzpatrick and Scannell on for McCloskey

75: SUB (Portadown) - McCallum on for Finnegan

73: McCloskey and Campbell combine around the edge of the box to cut open the Ports defence but the latter's strike proves wide

69: SUB (Glenavon) - O'Mahony on for O'Connor

65: Glenavon's Singleton with a goal ruled out for offside

64: YELLOW (Portadown) - Teggart

63: Promising opening to increase the derby lead as Garrett lifts the ball over the top into the path of Campbell but he drags his shot wide

61: SUBS (Glenavon) - A.Doyle on for Birney and S.Ward on for M.Haughey

54: YELLOW (Portadown) - Conaty

52: RED (Portadown) - Mashigo. Straight red card for an off-the-ball incident with Garrett

46: SUBS (Portadown) - Dugan on for Smith and Chatee on for J.Doherty

H-T: Glenavon 3 Portadown 0

45: GOAL - Glenavon 3 (McCloskey) Portadown 0

Fitzpatrick picks out McCloskey, who cuts inside from the edge of the box and drills home a low, angled shot between Doherty's legs

42: YELLOW (Portadown) - Finnegan

35: McCloskey racing in to connect to a Campbell delivery but flicks it just over the target at the front post

34: GOAL - Glenavon 2 (Haughey) Portadown 0

Glenavon fans chanting 'easy, easy' after Haughey steers home a Campbell corner-kick from the right

33: Double save by Doherty seconds after his introduction as Conaty's shot is blocked by Birney and a Glenavon break ends with a Campbell cross met by McCloskey but the goalkeeper is able to stop the threat on both occasions

30: SUBS (Portadown) - Teggart on for McKeown and Doherty on for Barr. Ports goalkeeper Barr off with an eye injury

25: Another set-piece threat by the home side as O'Connor whips another corner-kick under the bar - with Mashigo able to head off his own line

24: Golden opportunity to double the lead for Glenavon as Campbell's cross is flicked on by Fitzpatrick and falls to McCloskey from a few yards out - but he's unable to gain a clean connection and Barr is able to sidefoot away

21: Haughey's near-post flick off a McCloskey throw-in from the right is just over the crossbar

15: GOAL - Glenavon 1 (Singleton) Portadown 0

Singleton's cross is deflected out for a corner-kick and the Glenavon captain then meets O'Connor's delivery to bundle the ball home with a close-range connection

11: Snoddy finds McCloskey, who attacks down the right from deep and delivers an angled drilled cross begging for a final touch but beyond any Glenavon support

3: O'Connor in-swinging corner-kick has Barr getting a glove on it at a stretch

GLENAVON: Taylor, Birney, Haughey, O'Connor, Campbell, Snoddy, McCloskey, Fitzpatrick, Wallace, Singleton, Garrett.

Subs: A.Doyle, Waterworth, Hall, Scannell, O'Mahony, J.Doyle, Ward.

PORTADOWN: Barr, Hall, Ruddy, Finnegan, McKeown, Conaty, Murphy, Smith, J.Doherty, Stedman, Mashigo.

Subs: H.Doherty, McCallum, Lavery, Teggart, Dugan, Chatee, Cakaj.