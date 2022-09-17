How It Happened: Glentoran 1 Coleraine 0
A second half goal from Conor McMenamin secured the points for Glentoran against Coleraine and kept Mick McDermott's men at the top of the Danske Bank Premiership.
90+1: Purkis races clear but fires his shot wide of the far post
81: Glackin whips a great ball into the box but McCrudden fails to make any contact with it in the six-yard box
76: Kane's cross into the box drops for McCrudden five yards out but he blazes over
75: Donnelly glances a header wide of the far post from McCartan's free kick
62: GOAL - Coleraine lose possession in the Glens box allowing the hosts to break, McMenamin plays in Donnelly, whose shot was parried by Gallagher, but McMenamin was on hand to fire in the rebound
60: A short corner routine by the hosts sees the ball played back out to McMenamin, who whips a great ball in towards the back post, which Gallagher does well to palm away for another corner
47: Jarvis gives the ball away on the halfway line allowing McMenamin to race forward, he is closed down by Farren though who blocks the shot away for a corner
HALF-TIME: Glentoran 0 Coleraine 0
36: McCarey dallies on the ball and Shevlin almost nicks it away from him on the byline
24: McCartan wins the ball back inside the Coleraine half and races forward before drilling a low shot past the post from 20 yards
22: McMenamin latches on to a flick from Donnelly before racing past Farren, the angle was against him though and Gallagher stood up well to palm away his shot