HOW IT HAPPENED: Larne 4 Portadown 0

Larne boss Tiernan Lynch

F-T: Larne 4 Portadown 0

89: Larne with a 15th corner-kick of the game - zero for Portadown

83: Dugan with a first sight of goal on his debut when a loose ball deflects towards the striker but his off-balance shot is high and wide

Portadown manager Paul Doolin

78: Bonis scores his hat-trick goal - but has it ruled out by the flag of the referee's assistant

77: SUB (Portadown) - Doherty on for Tipton

72: GOAL - Larne 4 (Nasseri) Portadown 0

Larne maintain the pressure and get the reward with a fine Nasseri drive off a loose ball from the edge of the area

69: SUB (Larne) - Mitchell on for Herron

69: SUBS (Portadown): Smith and McCallum on for Conaty and McKeown

67: SUBS (Larne) - Nasseri and Lynch on for McDaid and Doherty

65: Excellent skill and strength by McDaid to retain possession under pressure in the penalty area and release a shot but Barr is behind it

63: SUB (Larne) - Scott on for Hale

62: GOAL - Larne 3 (Bonis) Portadown 0

McDaid attacks from the left and drills a shot goalwards with Barr making the stop and Bonis forcing home the loose ball

58: GOAL - Larne 2 (Balmer) Portadown 0

Larne double the lead as Doherty's corner-kick drops to Balmer from a few yards out with time and space at the back post to convert

54: SUB (Portadown) - Teggart on for Warde

50: Another Doherty corner-kick puts Portadown under pressure as Herron connects but it drops wide

48: Doherty corner-kick leads to Herron's shot deflected off Ruddy and out during early set-piece pressure by Larne4

6: SUB (Portadown) - Lavery on for Dupree

H-T: Larne 1 Portadown 0

29: Watson connects to Hale's corner-kick but, under pressure, can only direct the wrong side of the post

23: GOAL - Larne 1 (Bonis) Portadown 0

Bonis scores against his hometown club after a delightful sliderule pass by McDaid to split the Portadown backline and find Cosgrove's run, with a near-post finish converting the cross

21: Herron and Hale combine to find McDaid on the overlap but his cross is deflected out by McKeown

17: Hale cuts inside from the left and space opens up off Hall's slip but his angled drive from the edge of the box proves too high

15: Salley collects a ball from the back by Ruddy and fires goalwards off his second touch but it lacks the power to trouble Devlin

8: Sule's pass is taken under control superbly by Doherty with his cut-back cross then met by the unmarked McDaid from a central position in the box - but the effort deflects off a Larne team-mate

2: Cosgrove cross from the right is met by former Portadown striker Bonis but, under pressure, he can only steer it wide

LARNE: Devlin, Balmer, Watson, Sule, Herron, Hale, McDaid, Doherty, Bonis, Cosgrove, Jarvis.

Subs: Nasseri, Argyrides, Scott, Lynch, Mitchell, Adair, Aretzis.

PORTADOWN: Barr, Hall, Ruddy, Finnegan, McKeown, Tipton, Salley, Conaty, Warde, Dupree, Dugan.

Subs: Doherty, McCallum, Lavery, Teggart, Smith, Doherty, Glenfield.