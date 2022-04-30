How It Happened: Linfield 2 Coleraine 0

86: A poor clearance drops for Allen on the edge of the area but he can't keep his shot down and blazes well over the bar

77: Clarke fires one over after a clever pass from Stewart

64: Carson latches on to a half clearance but his dipping shot is gathered by Johns

Linfield fans celebrate after Chris McKee put them 2-0 up on the stroke of half-time

59: Shevlin links up with Kelly, but the striker's shot from an acute angle flies wide of the mark

55: McLaughlin fires one off from distance but Johns is right behind it

HALF-TIME: Linfield 2 Coleraine 0

45: GOAL - Right on half-time McKee is played in by Devine and he keeps his cool to fire across Gallagher into the far corner

44: GOAL - In a carbon copy of the previous set-piece Hall rises to power home Quinn's inswinging corner

40: Devine meets Quinn's corner but his header is superbly palmed away by Gallagher

38: A swift break from Coleraine sees McLaughlin slip in Carson, whose low shot was parried by Johns before he gathers at the second attempt

31: McLaughlin tries his luck with a long-range free-kick which isn't far over

27: Hall strides forward and decides to have a pop from 25 yards but it sails harmlessly high and wide

16: Millar's inswinging free-kick glanced on by Shiels but is drop wide of the far post

9: The Finnish frontman is forced off to be replaced by Ethan Devine, who has popped up with some crucial goal for the Blues in the run-in