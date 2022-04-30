How It Happened: Linfield 2 Coleraine 0

86: A poor clearance drops for Allen on the edge of the area but he can't keep his shot down and blazes well over the bar
77: Clarke fires one over after a clever pass from Stewart
64: Carson latches on to a half clearance but his dipping shot is gathered by Johns
59: Shevlin links up with Kelly, but the striker's shot from an acute angle flies wide of the mark
55: McLaughlin fires one off from distance but Johns is right behind it
HALF-TIME: Linfield 2 Coleraine 0
45: GOAL - Right on half-time McKee is played in by Devine and he keeps his cool to fire across Gallagher into the far corner
44: GOAL - In a carbon copy of the previous set-piece Hall rises to power home Quinn's inswinging corner
40: Devine meets Quinn's corner but his header is superbly palmed away by Gallagher
38: A swift break from Coleraine sees McLaughlin slip in Carson, whose low shot was parried by Johns before he gathers at the second attempt
31: McLaughlin tries his luck with a long-range free-kick which isn't far over
27: Hall strides forward and decides to have a pop from 25 yards but it sails harmlessly high and wide
16: Millar's inswinging free-kick glanced on by Shiels but is drop wide of the far post
9: The Finnish frontman is forced off to be replaced by Ethan Devine, who has popped up with some crucial goal for the Blues in the run-in
5: The hosts are claiming a penalty as Vertainen goes down under a challenge from O'Donnell, referee Ian McNabb waves play on