HOW IT HAPPENED: Portadown 0 Coleraine 2
Coleraine left Shamrock Park with full points off a 2-0 win thanks to Matthew Shevlin's brace of goals.
F-T: Portadown 0 Coleraine 2
80: SUBS (Coleraine) - McCrudden and J.McLaughlin on for Glackin and Shevlin
74: SUBS (Portadown) - Tantale and Mashigo on for Conaty and Donnellan
72: Delightful football by Coleraine as Glackin spreads play wide to McDermott and his first-time pass sends McKendry clear but the visitors lack numbers to connect to the cross
69: SUB (Coleraine) - McKendry on for McLaughlin
68: Portadown promise as Upton's forward clearance is guided goalwards by Conaty but just beyond Jenkins at the far post
65: SUBS: (Portadown) - Evans and Mitchell on for Stedman and Moore
61: Lynch with a long-range drive but Barr behind it
54: Russell's free-kick into the box is knocked down by Upton with Donnellan's close-range shot deflected over
49: YELLOW (Portadown/Coleraine) - Conaty, Jenkins and McDermott
46: GOAL - Portadown 0 Coleraine 2 (Shevlin)
Coleraine with the perfect start to the second half - with Glackin at the heart of an attack that ends in McLaughlin and McDermott combining plus Shevlin producing a decisive final touch
H-T: Portadown 0 Coleraine 1
43: Two openings for McNally in quick succession as the Portadown defender connects to the initial corner-kick then the subsequent second ball into the box but without any final reward
37: YELLOW (Coleraine) - Mullan
36: Ports hit the post for the second time - with Jenkins showing neat control off Teggart's cross and his shot on the swivel finds the upright, possibly off a key hand by goalkeeper Gallagher
30: McDermott attacks down the right and his cross is eventually fed into the path of Lynch by Shevlin but with the shot deflected away from danger
29: YELLOW (Portadown) - Donnellan
27: Shevlin creating problems again for Portadown with a run in behind the home backline but is unable to double his tally
26: McLaughlin sharp to cut inside from the right but his effort drifts wide of the target
24: Home fans with a first big cheer of the afternoon as left-back Akiotu fires over a delivery from a tight angle out wide which hits off the inside of Gallagher's left-hand post
26: GOAL - Portadown 0 Coleraine 1 (Shevlin)
Brilliant control and finish by Shevlin to pull down a ball from deep inside the area then loft a shot over the stranded Barr
13: YELLOW (Portadown) - Russell
12: Glackin feeds a pass into the path of Lynch's curling run from in to out but the final sidefoot shot lacks the power to trouble Barr
1: Early threat from Glackin off Lynch's pass but his clipped cross is collected by Barr
PORTADOWN: Barr, Akiotu, Upton, Donnellan, Stedman, Russell, Conaty, Moore, McNally, Teggart, Jenkins.
Subs: McKenna, Beverland, Wilson, Evans, Mashigo, Tantale, Mitchell.
COLERAINE: Gallagher, Kane, D.Jarvis, Mullan, Carson, Farren, Lynch, Glackin, McLaughlin, McDermott, Shevlin.
Subs: Deane, Brown, A.Jarvis, McKendry, McLaughlin, McCrudden, O'Mahony.
REFEREE: Steven Gregg.