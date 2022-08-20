News you can trust since 1737
HOW IT HAPPENED: Portadown 0 Coleraine 2

Coleraine left Shamrock Park with full points off a 2-0 win thanks to Matthew Shevlin's brace of goals.

By Patrick Van Dort
Saturday, 20th August 2022, 4:55 pm
Updated Saturday, 20th August 2022, 4:57 pm
Action from Portadown and Coleraine at Shamrock Park
F-T: Portadown 0 Coleraine 2

80: SUBS (Coleraine) - McCrudden and J.McLaughlin on for Glackin and Shevlin

74: SUBS (Portadown) - Tantale and Mashigo on for Conaty and Donnellan

72: Delightful football by Coleraine as Glackin spreads play wide to McDermott and his first-time pass sends McKendry clear but the visitors lack numbers to connect to the cross

69: SUB (Coleraine) - McKendry on for McLaughlin

68: Portadown promise as Upton's forward clearance is guided goalwards by Conaty but just beyond Jenkins at the far post

65: SUBS: (Portadown) - Evans and Mitchell on for Stedman and Moore

61: Lynch with a long-range drive but Barr behind it

54: Russell's free-kick into the box is knocked down by Upton with Donnellan's close-range shot deflected over

49: YELLOW (Portadown/Coleraine) - Conaty, Jenkins and McDermott

46: GOAL - Portadown 0 Coleraine 2 (Shevlin)

Coleraine with the perfect start to the second half - with Glackin at the heart of an attack that ends in McLaughlin and McDermott combining plus Shevlin producing a decisive final touch

H-T: Portadown 0 Coleraine 1

43: Two openings for McNally in quick succession as the Portadown defender connects to the initial corner-kick then the subsequent second ball into the box but without any final reward

37: YELLOW (Coleraine) - Mullan

36: Ports hit the post for the second time - with Jenkins showing neat control off Teggart's cross and his shot on the swivel finds the upright, possibly off a key hand by goalkeeper Gallagher

30: McDermott attacks down the right and his cross is eventually fed into the path of Lynch by Shevlin but with the shot deflected away from danger

29: YELLOW (Portadown) - Donnellan

27: Shevlin creating problems again for Portadown with a run in behind the home backline but is unable to double his tally

26: McLaughlin sharp to cut inside from the right but his effort drifts wide of the target

24: Home fans with a first big cheer of the afternoon as left-back Akiotu fires over a delivery from a tight angle out wide which hits off the inside of Gallagher's left-hand post

26: GOAL - Portadown 0 Coleraine 1 (Shevlin)

Brilliant control and finish by Shevlin to pull down a ball from deep inside the area then loft a shot over the stranded Barr

13: YELLOW (Portadown) - Russell

12: Glackin feeds a pass into the path of Lynch's curling run from in to out but the final sidefoot shot lacks the power to trouble Barr

1: Early threat from Glackin off Lynch's pass but his clipped cross is collected by Barr

PORTADOWN: Barr, Akiotu, Upton, Donnellan, Stedman, Russell, Conaty, Moore, McNally, Teggart, Jenkins.

Subs: McKenna, Beverland, Wilson, Evans, Mashigo, Tantale, Mitchell.

COLERAINE: Gallagher, Kane, D.Jarvis, Mullan, Carson, Farren, Lynch, Glackin, McLaughlin, McDermott, Shevlin.

Subs: Deane, Brown, A.Jarvis, McKendry, McLaughlin, McCrudden, O'Mahony.

REFEREE: Steven Gregg.

ColerainePortadown