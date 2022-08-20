HOW IT HAPPENED: Portadown 0 Coleraine 2

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Action from Portadown and Coleraine at Shamrock Park

F-T: Portadown 0 Coleraine 2

80: SUBS (Coleraine) - McCrudden and J.McLaughlin on for Glackin and Shevlin

74: SUBS (Portadown) - Tantale and Mashigo on for Conaty and Donnellan

72: Delightful football by Coleraine as Glackin spreads play wide to McDermott and his first-time pass sends McKendry clear but the visitors lack numbers to connect to the cross

69: SUB (Coleraine) - McKendry on for McLaughlin

68: Portadown promise as Upton's forward clearance is guided goalwards by Conaty but just beyond Jenkins at the far post

65: SUBS: (Portadown) - Evans and Mitchell on for Stedman and Moore

61: Lynch with a long-range drive but Barr behind it

54: Russell's free-kick into the box is knocked down by Upton with Donnellan's close-range shot deflected over

49: YELLOW (Portadown/Coleraine) - Conaty, Jenkins and McDermott

46: GOAL - Portadown 0 Coleraine 2 (Shevlin)

Coleraine with the perfect start to the second half - with Glackin at the heart of an attack that ends in McLaughlin and McDermott combining plus Shevlin producing a decisive final touch

H-T: Portadown 0 Coleraine 1

43: Two openings for McNally in quick succession as the Portadown defender connects to the initial corner-kick then the subsequent second ball into the box but without any final reward

37: YELLOW (Coleraine) - Mullan

36: Ports hit the post for the second time - with Jenkins showing neat control off Teggart's cross and his shot on the swivel finds the upright, possibly off a key hand by goalkeeper Gallagher

30: McDermott attacks down the right and his cross is eventually fed into the path of Lynch by Shevlin but with the shot deflected away from danger

29: YELLOW (Portadown) - Donnellan

27: Shevlin creating problems again for Portadown with a run in behind the home backline but is unable to double his tally

26: McLaughlin sharp to cut inside from the right but his effort drifts wide of the target

24: Home fans with a first big cheer of the afternoon as left-back Akiotu fires over a delivery from a tight angle out wide which hits off the inside of Gallagher's left-hand post

26: GOAL - Portadown 0 Coleraine 1 (Shevlin)

Brilliant control and finish by Shevlin to pull down a ball from deep inside the area then loft a shot over the stranded Barr

13: YELLOW (Portadown) - Russell

12: Glackin feeds a pass into the path of Lynch's curling run from in to out but the final sidefoot shot lacks the power to trouble Barr

1: Early threat from Glackin off Lynch's pass but his clipped cross is collected by Barr

PORTADOWN: Barr, Akiotu, Upton, Donnellan, Stedman, Russell, Conaty, Moore, McNally, Teggart, Jenkins.

Subs: McKenna, Beverland, Wilson, Evans, Mashigo, Tantale, Mitchell.

COLERAINE: Gallagher, Kane, D.Jarvis, Mullan, Carson, Farren, Lynch, Glackin, McLaughlin, McDermott, Shevlin.

Subs: Deane, Brown, A.Jarvis, McKendry, McLaughlin, McCrudden, O'Mahony.