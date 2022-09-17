HOW IT HAPPENED: Portadown 0 Larne 1

Portadown manager Paul Doolin. Pic by PressEye Ltd.

F-T: Portadown 0 Larne 1

88: Mashigo with time and space at the back post but his effort across the face of goal drifts wide

79: SUBS (Larne) - Kelly and Kearns on for Donnelly and Doherty

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

78: Jenkins' hooked shot deflected over the crossbar

64: SUBS (Larne) - Lusty and Randall on for O'Neill and Sule

62: SUBS (Portadown) - Mashigo and Balde on for Moore and Teggart

57: Bonis rushing in to attack a Gordon corner-kick but his firm header cannot find the target

51: Brilliant cross by Sule is attacked on the run but O'Neill's header proves too high

48: Delicate free-kick from a promising position outside the box by Russell clears the crossbar

47: Sweeping crossfield pass by Gordon finds Doherty free on the left and he skips inside Tlou then has his shot blocked by a diving McNally - with Larne penalty appeals for handball ignored by referee Morrison

H-T: Portadown 0 Larne 1

42: Larne pressure ends as Donnelly delivers a cross towards the back post but Bonis, at a stretch, is unable to direct on target

39: Larne defend a ball over the top under pressure from Conaty, with Moore picking up the clearance from wide on the left but Ferguson is out to claim his cross

35: Great chance for Bonis but he can only flick the ball over the target after rushing towards the near post to meet Millar's pass

29: GOAL - Portadown 0 Larne 1 (O'Neill)

O'Neill breaks the deadlock with a glancing near-post header that drifts into the far corner off Doherty's corner-kick from the right

19: Doherty meets a loose clearance by McNally but his low crisp drive from outside the box is wide of the mark

13: Portadown slow to react to a simple but effective quickly-taken Larne throw-in by Cosgrove which presents O'Neill with an opening but the shot lacks the power to trouble Barr

11: Moore delivers a cross from the left wing for Portadown but the hosts lack the support in the penalty area to take advantage

8: First sight of goal for former Portadown striker Bonis as he fires towards the target on the turn after Millar was given time and space to carry forward and deliver a low cross from the right wing

PORTADOWN: Barr, Tlou, Akiotu, Upton, Russell, Conaty, Moore, McNally, Archer, Teggart, Jenkins.

Subs: McKenna, Beverland, Balde, Stedman, Mashigo, Tantale, Mitchell.

LARNE: Ferguson, Want, Sule, O'Neill, Bonis, Doherty, Donnelly, Gordon, Millar, Cosgrove, Hughes.

Subs: McIntyre, Kelly, Kearns, Randall, Bolger, Sloan, Lusty.