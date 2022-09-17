HOW IT HAPPENED: Portadown 0 Larne 1
Paul O'Neill's first-half goal wrapped up victory for visitors Larne at Shamrock Park over Portadown.
88: Mashigo with time and space at the back post but his effort across the face of goal drifts wide
79: SUBS (Larne) - Kelly and Kearns on for Donnelly and Doherty
Most Popular
78: Jenkins' hooked shot deflected over the crossbar
64: SUBS (Larne) - Lusty and Randall on for O'Neill and Sule
62: SUBS (Portadown) - Mashigo and Balde on for Moore and Teggart
57: Bonis rushing in to attack a Gordon corner-kick but his firm header cannot find the target
51: Brilliant cross by Sule is attacked on the run but O'Neill's header proves too high
48: Delicate free-kick from a promising position outside the box by Russell clears the crossbar
47: Sweeping crossfield pass by Gordon finds Doherty free on the left and he skips inside Tlou then has his shot blocked by a diving McNally - with Larne penalty appeals for handball ignored by referee Morrison
H-T: Portadown 0 Larne 1
42: Larne pressure ends as Donnelly delivers a cross towards the back post but Bonis, at a stretch, is unable to direct on target
39: Larne defend a ball over the top under pressure from Conaty, with Moore picking up the clearance from wide on the left but Ferguson is out to claim his cross
35: Great chance for Bonis but he can only flick the ball over the target after rushing towards the near post to meet Millar's pass
29: GOAL - Portadown 0 Larne 1 (O'Neill)
O'Neill breaks the deadlock with a glancing near-post header that drifts into the far corner off Doherty's corner-kick from the right
19: Doherty meets a loose clearance by McNally but his low crisp drive from outside the box is wide of the mark
13: Portadown slow to react to a simple but effective quickly-taken Larne throw-in by Cosgrove which presents O'Neill with an opening but the shot lacks the power to trouble Barr
11: Moore delivers a cross from the left wing for Portadown but the hosts lack the support in the penalty area to take advantage
8: First sight of goal for former Portadown striker Bonis as he fires towards the target on the turn after Millar was given time and space to carry forward and deliver a low cross from the right wing
PORTADOWN: Barr, Tlou, Akiotu, Upton, Russell, Conaty, Moore, McNally, Archer, Teggart, Jenkins.
Subs: McKenna, Beverland, Balde, Stedman, Mashigo, Tantale, Mitchell.
LARNE: Ferguson, Want, Sule, O'Neill, Bonis, Doherty, Donnelly, Gordon, Millar, Cosgrove, Hughes.
Subs: McIntyre, Kelly, Kearns, Randall, Bolger, Sloan, Lusty.
REFEREE: Christopher Morrison