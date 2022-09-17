News you can trust since 1737
HOW IT HAPPENED: Portadown 0 Larne 1

Paul O'Neill's first-half goal wrapped up victory for visitors Larne at Shamrock Park over Portadown.

By Patrick Van Dort
Saturday, 17th September 2022, 4:59 pm
Updated Saturday, 17th September 2022, 5:01 pm
Portadown manager Paul Doolin. Pic by PressEye Ltd.
F-T: Portadown 0 Larne 1

88: Mashigo with time and space at the back post but his effort across the face of goal drifts wide

79: SUBS (Larne) - Kelly and Kearns on for Donnelly and Doherty

78: Jenkins' hooked shot deflected over the crossbar

64: SUBS (Larne) - Lusty and Randall on for O'Neill and Sule

62: SUBS (Portadown) - Mashigo and Balde on for Moore and Teggart

57: Bonis rushing in to attack a Gordon corner-kick but his firm header cannot find the target

51: Brilliant cross by Sule is attacked on the run but O'Neill's header proves too high

48: Delicate free-kick from a promising position outside the box by Russell clears the crossbar

47: Sweeping crossfield pass by Gordon finds Doherty free on the left and he skips inside Tlou then has his shot blocked by a diving McNally - with Larne penalty appeals for handball ignored by referee Morrison

H-T: Portadown 0 Larne 1

42: Larne pressure ends as Donnelly delivers a cross towards the back post but Bonis, at a stretch, is unable to direct on target

39: Larne defend a ball over the top under pressure from Conaty, with Moore picking up the clearance from wide on the left but Ferguson is out to claim his cross

35: Great chance for Bonis but he can only flick the ball over the target after rushing towards the near post to meet Millar's pass

29: GOAL - Portadown 0 Larne 1 (O'Neill)

O'Neill breaks the deadlock with a glancing near-post header that drifts into the far corner off Doherty's corner-kick from the right

19: Doherty meets a loose clearance by McNally but his low crisp drive from outside the box is wide of the mark

13: Portadown slow to react to a simple but effective quickly-taken Larne throw-in by Cosgrove which presents O'Neill with an opening but the shot lacks the power to trouble Barr

11: Moore delivers a cross from the left wing for Portadown but the hosts lack the support in the penalty area to take advantage

8: First sight of goal for former Portadown striker Bonis as he fires towards the target on the turn after Millar was given time and space to carry forward and deliver a low cross from the right wing

PORTADOWN: Barr, Tlou, Akiotu, Upton, Russell, Conaty, Moore, McNally, Archer, Teggart, Jenkins.

Subs: McKenna, Beverland, Balde, Stedman, Mashigo, Tantale, Mitchell.

LARNE: Ferguson, Want, Sule, O'Neill, Bonis, Doherty, Donnelly, Gordon, Millar, Cosgrove, Hughes.

Subs: McIntyre, Kelly, Kearns, Randall, Bolger, Sloan, Lusty.

REFEREE: Christopher Morrison

