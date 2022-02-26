HOW IT HAPPENED: Portadown 1 Warrenpoint Town 0

Portadown manager Paul Doolin

F-T: Portadown 1 Warrenpoint Town 0

88: SUB (Portadown) - Smith on for Stedman

86: Barr with a near-post save to deny Leddy from a few yards

Warrenpoint Town manager Barry Gray

83: RED (Warrenpoint) - Ball sent off for second bookable offence following simulation in the penalty area

71: A.O'Sullivan close to a swift impact when, within minutes of coming off the bench, he meets a cross from R.O'Sullivan but it's just the wrong side of the upright

69: SUBS (Warrenpoint) - A.O'Sullivan and Hutchinson on for McCaffrey and Wade Slater

64: Ruddy's free-kick to the back post is met on the volley by Salley but his effort is too high

56: GOAL - Portadown 1 (Anderson) Warrenpoint Town 0

Anderson breaks the deadlock with a composed finish when sent clear off Stedman's pass, with the latter battling to break forward from deep

53: Teasing free-kick delivery from wide on the left by Teggart across the box without a touch from any home player

H-T: Portadown 0 Warrenpoint Town 0

44: Ball's persistence inside the Portadown penalty area is rewarded eventually when he is able to squeeze over a cross met by Moorhouse but a last-gasp sliding challenge helps deflect the snapshot over the bar

37: McMullan alert to adjust to a deflection and push out Conaty's shot from outside the box

33: Despite Portadown's bright start, the best opening of the match falls to the visitors as Ball ends his driving run by picking out the unmarked McCaffrey inside the box but the Warrepoint captain can only watch his sidefoot shot bounce off the face of the crossbar

32: Period of Portadown pressure - including a goalbound Conaty shot blocked by his own team-mate from a few yards - ends in Teggart's excellent pass finding Stedman but the shot on the run from a wide angle is over

27: Tipton's corner-kick is cleared by Warrenpoint but Stedman controls on the edge of the box to create space for a shot - however, his attempt spins well wide

26: McMullan alert to get down low and collect Salley's cross from the left

22: Barr's kicking is severely disrupted by the strong wind - with one attempt out for a Warrenpoint throw-in that ends in Dillon driving over from distance

20: Moorhouse's gamble to close down the Portadown backline almost results in a reward when he charges down an attempted clearance but the deflection is just wide

18: R.O'Sullivan feeds the ball into the box from the right and it travels across the face of goal before Hall knocks it out at the back post

14: Header over the bar by Wade Slater off an in-swinging corner-kick

10: Warrenpoint clear Stedman's corner-kick but Teggart collects on the right and whips in a dangerous cross just beyond the Ports players inside the packed penalty area

2: Speculative effort from distance by Leddy off a free-kick that clears the crossbar

PORTADOWN: Barr, Hall, Ruddy, Tipton, Salley, Anderson, Conaty, Teggart, Murphy, Beverland, Stedman.

Subs: Burns, McCallum, Warde, Glenfield, Smith, J.Doherty, Chatee.

WARRENPOINT TOWN: McMullan, Ball, Hand, Dillon, McCaffrey, Gallagher, Wade Slater, Moorhouse, Leddy, Byrne, R.O'Sullivan.

Subs: Coleman, Peers, A.O'Sullivan, Wixted, Hutchinson, McKenna, Wilson.