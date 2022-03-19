HOW IT HAPPENED: Portadown 2 Coleraine 0

Portadown manager Paul Doolin

F-T: Portadown 2 Coleraine 0

85: SUB (Coleraine) - O'Donnell on for Brown

83: YELLOW (Coleraine) - Mullan

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney

79: Salley with a stinging drive after picking up Conaty's pass and running at the Coleraine goal

72: SUB (Coleraine) - K.McLaughlin on for Mitchell

71: SUB (Portadown) - Doherty on for Ruddy

69: GOAL - Portadown 2 (Anderson) Coleraine 0

Superb second for Portadown as Dupree's clipped cross to the back post is met by Anderson's brave header

65: YELLOW (Coleraine) - Lowry

64: GOAL - Portadown 1 (Salley) Coleraine 0

Salley with a composed finish after cutting in from the right and making full use of the time and space to slot home after beating the offside trap

63: Coleraine with a well-worked opening as Bradley feeds Carson and his cross is steered back across goal by McKendry but Mitchell attacks under pressure and is unable to meet the ball with the desired power

57: Superb speculative dipping effort from Conaty has Deane clawing the ball away at a stretch

55: Another string of corner-kicks for Coleraine in the early stages of the second half - again, without posing a significant threat to the home clean sheet

49: Deane reacts to a deflected Ports effort as the ball finds Teggart and his shot hits off Anderson but falls straight to the Coleraine goalkeeper

46: SUB (Portadown) - Dupree on for Stedman

H-T: Portadown 0 Coleraine 0

45: Clever control by Kelly to juggle the ball and feed a pass out wide to Carson as Coleraine mount a late attack which eventually ends in Mitchell's near-post header saved by Barr

40: Brilliant skill inside the box by a twisting McKendry to create space but the smashed cross hits off the in-rushing Lowry at pace and into the arms of Barr

37: SUB (Portadown) - McCallum on for McNally. The centre-back, who made his return last weekend after 15 months out injured, cannot continue - going down in need of treatment for the second time inside a few minutes. He seems able to leave the field without too much visible pain

36: Mitchell now on corner-kick duty from the right for Coleraine and his drilled ball in is cleared but it eventually finds him in space and the second delivery is headed goalwards by Lowry from a few yards out with Barr in position to save

25: Bradley with a low curling free-kick from a central position outside the box but Barr drops low to collect

22: YELLOW (Coleraine) - Carson

17: Salley with the final shot from inside the box after a Ports free-kick from deep is kept alive by Ruddy and Anderson but his effort proves too high

13: YELLOW (Portadown) - Anderson

12: String of Coleraine corner-kicks without success before Kelly collects a loose clearance outside the box and drives inside but Barr is behind the attempt

3: Early sight of goal for the in-form Salley as Conaty slips a pass down the inside-right channel and the Ports forward fires off an ambitious effort from a tight angle

PORTADOWN: Barr, Hall, Ruddy, Tipton, Salley, Anderson, Conaty, McNally, Teggart, Beverland, Stedman.

Subs: Burns, McCallum, Murphy, Dupree, Doherty, Mashigo, Chatee.

COLERAINE: Deane, Kane, Mullan, Brown, McKendry, Lowry, Bradley, Carson, Traynor, Mitchell, Kelly.

Subs: Gallagher, Jarvis, Wilson, O'Donnell, McLaughlin, Tosh.