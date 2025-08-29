How much prize money did each Irish League club earn from European results this summer?

The involvement of Irish League clubs in European competition ended for another season on Thursday evening after Linfield were defeated in a Conference League play-off by League of Ireland champions Shelbourne.

David Healy’s side were attempting to create club history by reaching the League Phase for the first time and become only the second Irish League side to achieve that feat following Larne’s progression last season.

Their bid was ultimately ended at the final hurdle in what was a repeat meeting against Shels, who also knocked them out of Champions League qualifying earlier this summer.

Every Irish League team is chasing European football and the financial riches that can come with it, but just how much did each of our four sides earn from their continental efforts?

Linfield's European run was ended in the Conference League's play-off by Shelbourne. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Linfield

Healy’s men were runaway Premiership title winners last season, finishing 22 points clear at the summit, and came within a round of creating further history by qualifying for the Conference League.

Taking their spot in the Champions Path, they were always likely to be the Irish League’s sole hope of League Phase football with the ability to drop down through the European tiers.

Winning their Champions League clash against Shelbourne would have guaranteed a Conference League play-off, but they managed to get there anyway after progressing past Zalgiris and Vikingur.

While Shels have banked a minimum of £2.7million and will now enjoy taking on the likes of AZ Alkmaar and Crystal Palace, Linfield also added a healthy sum to their coffers.

It’s estimated Linfield amassed around €1,525,000 (£1,321,496) for making it to the Conference League play-off round.

Larne

It was always going to be an uphill task for Larne to repeat the European success of last season after finishing second in the Premiership, but they still enjoyed another profitable summer.

No Irish League club endured as much drama as the Inver Reds, who secured consecutive penalty shoot-out triumphs over FK Auda and Prishtina before losing out to Portuguese outfit Santa Clara.

Nathan Rooney led the County Antrim club during their European run after taking over once again from interim boss Gary Haveron, but he has since left his role.

A run to the Conference League’s third qualifying round was worth €1,075,000 (£931,428) – last term’s success banked them roughly €3,570,000 (£3,093,333).

Dungannon Swifts

After an unforgettable season which included recording the club’s joint-best Premiership finish and a maiden Irish Cup crown, Dungannon Swifts returned to the European stage for the first time since 2008 this summer.

They carried that momentum into the Conference League’s second qualifying round first-leg, picking up a memorable away win against Vaduz in Liechtenstein, but unfortunately the tie turned at Solitude.

Rodney McAree’s men were only 11 minutes away from sealing progression, showing superb character and fight after being reduced to 10 men, before losing out 3-0 after extra-time.

The County Tyrone club pocketed around €525,000 (£455,038) for their efforts on the continent.

Cliftonville

The most disappointing European result was suffered by Cliftonville, who were knocked out in the Conference League’s first qualifying round by St Joseph’s from Gibraltar.

Jim Magilton’s side would have fancied their chances of progressing with a headline clash against Shamrock Rovers awaiting in the next round, but they went on to lose 5-4 on aggregate after extra-time.

The Reds drew 2-2 away from home and briefly went ahead in North Belfast following goals from Micheal Glynn and Joe Gormley. However, Juama and an extra-time strike from Hugo Jesslen sent the visitors through.