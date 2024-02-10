Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It will be the end of an era at Seaview this summer when Baxter departs after 19 years in the dugout having amassed almost 1,000 matches in charge of the club he also played for during his days as a lethal striker.

His first game since announcing his intention to leave the North Belfast outfit last weekend comes today with a league trip to Dungannon Swifts as the 58-year-old looks to finish his final campaign on a high by securing European football for an incredible 13th time.

Having won three Premiership titles – Beverland was part of the squad that lifted the Gibson Cup in 2018 (the third time for Crusaders in the span of four seasons) with a 2-1 victory over Ballymena United on the final day – and four Irish Cup crowns, Baxter, who is world football’s current longest-serving manager, will leave behind an unrivalled legacy.

Howard Beverland was part of the Crusaders side that lifted the 2017/18 Premiership title after beating Ballymena United at the Showgrounds - Stephen Baxter's third league success. PIC: INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

In total, Baxter has collected 17 title honours, including a memorable Setanta Cup triumph in 2012 when the Crues defeated Derry City on penalties at The Oval, and Beverland hailed the impact his former boss has had on the Irish League – and doesn’t believe he’s done just yet either.

"Look at what he has achieved...he's the longest-serving manager in world football and that deserves massive credit,” he said. “I certainly enjoyed some of the most successful years of my career under Stephen at Crusaders.

"It's a wonderful club that embraces its players like no other and Stephen has been a huge part of driving the club forward...that's not to minimise the team around him and the players over the years that have helped bring him the success he's had as well.

"Knowing Stephen, he's always been motivated and hungry, and people might think this is the end of management and this is retirement, but I wouldn't be so sure that leaving Crusaders would mean retirement...we could see him back taking on a new challenge somewhere else if something catches his eye.

"I look back on very fond memories at Crusaders of league titles, Irish Cup's and Stephen has been a great personality within the league and how the league has grown over the years."

Fulham, Wolverhampton Wanderers, FC Copenhagen and Rosenborg are just some of the big-name opponents Baxter’s Crues have challenged in recent times, coming within touching distance of a mammoth Europa Conference League upset against the Norwegian outfit earlier this season.

Beverland made nine European appearances at Crusaders and feels fortunate to have experienced the highs he has during a decorated career.

"I joined at 26 and those next number of years were probably my peak years, so it was great to have that platform to be at a club that were winning and challenging,” he added. “With that comes a lot of added pressure in big games, but that's what you want to be involved in and look back on with huge satisfaction.

"You've memories like the day of coming from behind to beat Ballymena at the Showgrounds to pip Coleraine to the league title that year, the Irish Cup final win against Ballinamallard and the European trips too.

"Those experiences are why you play and you have to be grateful for them. Looking back on them sometimes feels surreal...there are top players that never get an opportunity to play in Europe.