'Humble' Northern Ireland protect perfect start to Euro 2025 qualification progress
Having kicked off Round 1 League A with victory against Scotland, Northern Ireland secured a 3-1 success over Republic of Ireland to cement progress.
Ceadach O’Neill’s delivery led to an own goal before he added to the lead then provided an assist for Cead McGrath to make it 3-0 ahead of the visitors’ consolation.
"Honestly, we're delighted,” said Waterworth on the Irish FA website. “I really want to mention the players and their character, they're just real good boys and their commitment to play for Northern Ireland and to wear the green jersey is really refreshing to be honest.
"Along with that they have the talent and they're quite humble.
"We're not getting carried away, absolutely not...it's one step at a time but sometimes you have to praise and enjoy moments like this.
"Our structure was great, we were aggressive.
"It was a great moment for the boys and a great moment for the coaching staff.
"I've got a great team around me and around us.
"Our fitness levels have given us a foothold in these games and allow us to showcase our qualities."
Waterworth – with support on the coaching team from Kris Lindsay, David Miskelly and Gareth McAuley – will now focus his 20-strong squad on the next phase of the qualification process.
Northern Ireland will wrap up the Round 1 fixture list on Monday against Lithuania at Seaview from 3 o’clock.
NORTHERN IRELAND: Finn McDonnell (Bohemians), Oisin Gamble (Cliftonville), Noah McDonnell (Aberdeen), Callum Leacock (Linfield), Darragh McCann (Ipswich Town), Matthew Burns (Coleraine), Troy Savage (captain, Burnley), Alex Watson (Linfield), Ceadach O'Neill (Arsenal), Paul McGovern (Glenavon), George Feeney (Tottenham Hotspur).
Subs: (used) Joel Kerr (Glentoran), Christopher Atherton (Glenavon), Scott Hamilton (Nottingham Forest); (unused) Zak Robinson (Larne), Alexander Eakin (Larne), Cead McGrath (Derry City), Josef Orpwood (Gillingham), Jack Faloona (Glentoran), Luke Hawe (Ballymena United).