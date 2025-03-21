'I can't speak highly enough of the man' - Former Linfield star feels latest Irish League success 'will mean the most' to David Healy after tragedy

Former Linfield star Darren Murphy believes their latest Premiership title success “will mean the most” to David Healy after guiding the Irish League champions through tragedy to reclaim Gibson Cup glory.

Healy’s side have created history by becoming the first to secure a league title before the split, crowned after second-placed Glentoran drew 2-2 with Larne earlier this week – a result which leaves the Blues 19 points clear at the summit.

Linfield have had to deal with the sad loss of much-loved colleagues throughout this campaign after physiotherapist Paul Butler passed away in June before former player Michael Newberry, who won two Irish Leagues at Windsor Park, died on his 27th birthday.

In February, Andy Kerr MBE passed away after giving 53 years of service to Linfield, serving under 14 different managers with Healy saying he gave him “so much help and guidance” after being appointed in 2015.

Linfield manager David Healy. (Photo by INPHO/Presseye/Brian Little)

Murphy, who won an Irish League title during his time as a player at the Blues before spending over two years in Healy’s backroom staff, heaped praise on the Northern Ireland legend for the way he has led the club through tragic circumstances.

"It has been a difficult season for Linfield off the pitch with the tragic losses of Paul Butler, Michael Newberry and Andy Kerr, who is one of Linfield's most iconic figures and had been about that changing room for a very long time,” said Murphy. “How they conducted themselves through those tragedies has been a credit to them.

"That all comes from David - he's at the forefront and is a leader.

"They deserve all the plaudits that hopefully they will get because David will have realised himself that to be at Linfield you need to be winning.

"They've responded to Larne and that's testament to him, his character, his staff and players for delivering number 57.

"This one will mean the most because of the tragedies that have happened and how hard that would have been to cope with while trying to focus on playing. I can't speak highly enough of the man.