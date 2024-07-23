Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From derby delight to Irish Cup success, Shea Kearney has already experienced some major highs throughout his impressive young Cliftonville career so far and now he’s ready to make a mark on the European stage.

Since breaking into the Reds’ first team in October, Kearney hasn’t looked back and was one of the Irish League’s standout stars in his maiden Premiership campaign, playing a key role as Jim Magilton’s side ended almost five decades of Irish Cup hurt by beating Linfield in May’s showpiece decider, while they also mounted a league title charge for large stretches of last term.

The 20-year-old has watched some of Europe’s biggest matches at home on television, but now he’s ready for a first-hand taste of the action with the Solitude outfit preparing for Wednesday’s UEFA Conference League second qualifying round opener against Latvian outfit FK Auda.

It’ll mark Kearney’s debut on the continental stage and rather than be weighed down by nerves or any feeling of trepidation, he’s raring to go and believes Cliftonville have the required quality to seal progression.

Cliftonville’s Shea Kearney celebrates scoring against Glentoran last season. PIC: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

"Everybody is ready for it,” he said. “These are the games you look forward to the most.

"The experience of cup finals, derby games and going to play in European competition in front of our own fans and then away next week, it's going to be a great experience, especially in my career with being so young. I'm lucky to have the chance to go and play in it.

"It's a chance to go and put your club and name in lights on the biggest stage. There's no saying that Irish League teams can't win these matches - it's all about turning up on the day and if we play our game there's enough quality in our team to go and win.

"You have to have belief because if you don't then there's no point turning up. You have to believe and it's said throughout the changing room, from the manager down to the players, that we have confidence in each other that we can do it."

There’s set to be a bumper crowd present inside Solitude and Kearney believes the supporters can play in a big role in helping Cliftonville pick up a positive result before heading to Latvia next week.

"We've a great opportunity,” he added. “Our fans are quality and they'll show up in full force to give us motivation to get the job done."

Kearney’s family would normally be amongst the passionate Reds support, but their summer holiday to Turkey has unfortunately clashed with the opening leg in North Belfast.

While father Dermy won’t be present in person, Kearney has little doubt Cliftonville will have a fan club cheering them on from around 2,000 miles away.

"I can't wait for it,” he said. “My family would usually be there but they're over in Turkey on holiday at the moment - they're raging that they can't be here. They'll have the match on the iPad - I'm sure they'll be watching!"