Linfield manager David Healy knows that Thursday’s European exit will also have an impact off the pitch as the Blues look to regain their Irish League crown and admits he doesn’t “foresee a raft of new signings” arriving at Windsor Park this summer.

Healy’s side defeated Icelandic outfit Stjarnan 3-2 in their Conference League first round qualifying second leg in Belfast but were eliminated 4-3 on aggregate, joining fellow Premiership club Crusaders in crashing out at the first hurdle.

Progressing in Europe provides significant financial rewards for Irish League teams – reaching the Conference League group stages, which Linfield came within seconds of achieving two years ago, is worth at least €2,940,000 – which helps with player recruitment.

Since 2012, Linfield have secured continental progression in 10 different seasons – the only campaign they’ve competed in Europe and not won at least one tie outside of this term was when losing out to Cork City in Europa League qualifying in 2016.

Linfield manager David Healy. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Another revenue stream for the South Belfast side is their impressive youth academy with Aodhan Doherty (Blackburn Rovers) and Braiden Graham (Everton) departing this summer while Ceadach O’Neill is set for a switch to Premier League giants Arsenal.

Healy is aware defeat will have a knock-on effect heading into the new Premiership season, which starts with a trip to Ballymena United on August 10.

"It's a blow in terms of that, but financially for the club first and foremost it's detrimental - I know that better than most knowing the success we've had before and the extra income,” he said. “We aren't run by investors...the money we generate is from younger player sales, ticket sales, shirt sales and getting through rounds in Europe.

"I know the implications for me as manager and we're going to have to tread carefully over the next few weeks. I certainly don't foresee a raft of new signings.

"Jamie Mulgrew was fit enough for the bench, we’ve Stevie Fallon, Euan East and Robbie McDaid to come back and hopefully over the next few weeks we'll start beefing up the squad."

Healy’s side had 23 shots on goal over the two legs against Stjarnan – eight on target – and dominated proceedings on Thursday without being able to find the decisive winning strike.

"It’s gut-wrenching,” reflected Healy. “You can look at it – the goals we conceded tonight were frustratingly similar pattern wise to what we conceded last year, even though there’s different personnel.

"We’ve a new back-four playing with Ryan McKay, Sam Roscoe, Scot Whiteside and Ethan McGee. The frustrating thing is the manner of the goals. We got what we craved with the early goal...we probably didn’t capitalise on the other moments we had in the first-half.

"I think we missed one or two opportunities to go and get the second goal, but I still firmly believed at half-time we were well in the tie and then you put yourself on the back foot with the poor goal we concede.