Linfield Swifts manager Michael Gault admits he’s “more relieved than happy” after his side sealed Steel & Sons Cup progression and took another step towards an iconic Christmas Day final, which could leave him “playing Santa Claus at Seaview”.

Blues legend Gault won seven Irish League titles and six Irish Cup crowns during a trophy-laden spell as a player at Windsor Park and returned in 2020 in a coaching capacity having previously been boss of Ballymacash Rangers.

The 41-year-old, who also enjoyed spells with Portadown, Crusaders, Ballymena United and Annagh United, led his young Swifts side to a dramatic 4-3 third round triumph over St Luke’s on Saturday where they scored three goals in five minutes – including twice in stoppage time – to complete their remarkable comeback.

Gault’s side have had a tremendous start to the 2024/25 campaign, winning all four matches in the U20 Premiership Development League so far and defeated Portavogie Rangers 4-1 in their Steel & Sons opener.

Michael Gault lifts the Gibson Cup as Linfield captain in 2012 after a game against Glentoran at Windsor Park. PIC: William Cherry/Presseye

Linfield Swifts have enjoyed great success in the competition, winning it 11 times in total, including in 2016 and 2019 while they were defeated in the 2021 showpiece decider by Newington.

The final is traditionally played at Seaview on Christmas Day – a fact which Gault hasn’t yet revealed to his wife.

"My wife doesn't know the final is on Christmas morning and we've newborn twins so I could be playing Santa Claus down at Seaview!" he told the club’s media channel. “It's a great competition and we've done well in it for years...even when I was back playing for the Swifts I loved the Steel & Sons and it's massive for the club, thankfully we're into the next round.

"I think it's more relieved than happy. I didn't think the performance was great...we missed too many chances and there was a bit of naivety on our part.

"We were dead and buried but one thing about the boys today was they showed great character to keep going to get the fourth goal and get through to the next round.

"The performance didn't do us justice - our team is really good and we've been flying this season, but there was a big crowd down to watch them today and I don't think they did themselves justice."

First team manager David Healy was in attendance at Midgley Park watching the club’s next generations of stars with 18-year-old captain Rhys McGarry netting a brace while senior squad members Josh Archer and Rhys Annett collected important minutes with the Blues not in Premiership action due to international call-ups for Charlie Allen and Ethan McGee.

"I was speaking to David Healy at half-time...you've to be ruthless,” added Gault. “You have to defend like your life depends on it in your own box, but going forward you've to be ruthless and get goals when you can because they are hard to come by in games.