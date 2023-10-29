Former Glentoran midfielder Terry Devlin says all the hard work is paying off after he celebrated his first League One start for Portsmouth by netting the winning goal in their thrilling 3-2 comeback victory over Reading.

The Northern Ireland U21 international earned a summer move to Fratton Park after impressing for the Glens last season with the 19-year-old scoring four Premiership goals as The Oval outfit booked their spot in Europa Conference League qualifying.

Devlin has enjoyed a rapid rise in recent years – he only spent one campaign in east Belfast following a transfer from Dungannon Swifts in 2022 – and Saturday marked his sixth League One appearance of the season for Pompey, but a first from the start.

He played a key role as John Mousinho’s side recovered from going 2-0 down and it was Devlin’s 58th minute strike that secured all three points to send Portsmouth six points clear at the top.

Northern Ireland youth international Terry Devlin scored Portsmouth's winner against Reading on Saturday. PIC: Portsmouth FC

Fellow Northern Irishman Paddy Lane provided two assists while Gavin Whyte was introduced as a second-half substitute on what was a special afternoon for Devlin.

"I was absolutely buzzing,” he told the club’s media channel. “I got my first start here at a really good stadium and to get the goal was amazing.

"I didn't know what to do for the celebration - I was just buzzing!

"At training on Thursday the gaffer announced the team and when he called my name out I was a bit shocked because I'd been left out of the squad on Tuesday.

"I was buzzing when he said it and it just shows that to get promoted you need your full squad and you need to be ready when you're called upon.

"Thankfully I've been ready and I enjoyed it so much.

"It's what I've been working towards. I've been working hard and doing extras.

"To score a goal on my first league start is amazing and coming in to see a text message from my mum saying how proud they all are was just amazing."

Devlin lapped up deserved applause from the Portsmouth supporters at full-time and he hailed the faithful fans for their role in the comeback.

"The fans deserved something like that,” he added. “They are with us week in, week out even on the far journeys and they came in their numbers.

"They got us over the line today and were like the 12th man - they were brilliant.

"A lot of fans would probably have a go at their team when they go 2-0 down, but they didn't and they stayed with us.

"They kept singing and kept us going. It shows when we got two goals back and then grabbing the winner, so they deserved that."

A delighted Mousinho added: "The kid was out of the squad on Tuesday, he has been in and out and he has been away with Northern Ireland.

"He didn’t have any training coming in to the Carlisle game and he came and got his goal.

"He’s full of energy, he’s full of life and the boys love him.

"It’s easy to forget he’s only 19 as well.