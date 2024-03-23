Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following on from Eoghan McCawl’s 97th minute goal at the Brandywell last weekend as the Ports defeated Institute 2-1, ex-Ballymena United ace Kane was the hero this time around after Eamon Fyfe’s opener had been cancelled out by David Hume.

The result means the Shamrock Park outfit have climbed into second – just one point behind leaders Dundela ahead of their trip to Newington on Saturday – with six games to go and Currie reserved special praise for one substitute that played a key role.

Ross Redman, who arrived back at Portadown for a second stint last summer, hasn’t featured since January, but the 34-year-old produced the delivery that eventually fell to Kane.

"I'd like to specially mention Ross Redman,” he told the club’s media channel. “He has been out of our team for a substantial period of time and I don't think I've come across a better pro.

"He has been magnificent in the changing room, magnificent in every way, very positive with everything he does and I thought he was brilliant when he came on.

"He was absolutely top drawer with the balls he was putting into the box, his reading of the game, winning his headers and that tells you what a great career he has had. I'm sure Ross will be knocking my door down...he's not satisfied and isn't done yet.

"I'm delighted with him tonight and with all the changes. It invigorated us again and I thought we ended up looking the more dangerous team in the last 15 or 20 minutes. That's what happens when you have a bench like we had tonight."

While legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson developed a reputation for ‘Fergie time’ due to his side’s knack of scoring dramatic late goals, could that be replaced by ‘Currie time’ after events of the past week?

"I don't want that reputation...it's not good for my blood pressure or health I know that!" laughed Currie. “They're (Bangor) a really, really good side.

"Wee (Scott) McArthur makes them tick with runs off shoulders and third man runs - they're difficult to play against. Special praise to our players...we weathered storms and came back strong.

"I was very proud of them tonight and I thought we looked really strong in the last 15 or 20 minutes. They deserve great credit.