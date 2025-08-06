'I had a few teams after me': Northern Ireland and Tottenham Hotspur star reveals why he chose Stoke City for loan move

Northern Ireland international Jamie Donley believes Stoke City’s style of play “definitely suits me” after opting to join the Championship outfit on loan from Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Donley impressed during his temporary stint with League One club Leyton Orient last term, scoring eight goals and providing a further 10 assists in their run to the play-off final.

The 20-year-old had been involved with Spurs’ senior squad as they prepare for their upcoming campaign, featuring in a 2-0 win over Reading and played 90 minutes against Luton Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donley was an unused substitute as Thomas Frank’s men faced off against North London rivals Arsenal in Hong Kong and once again in Seoul when Spurs took on Newcastle United in what was Heung-Min Son’s final match for the club.

Jamie Donley in action for Northern Ireland. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

A number of teams were interested in Donley, who made his senior Northern Ireland debut earlier this year after switching international allegiance from England, but Stoke was his chosen destination.

“I had a few teams after me but I decided on Stoke when the gaffer [Mark Robins] called while I was away on tour,” he told the club’s website. “The way he wants to play, both in terms of attacking and defending, definitely suits me.

“I had a chat with Ash [Phillips] too and he said it's a great club, with good people in the building and he can definitely see me contributing to the team in a positive way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve heard a lot about the coaching staff and how the Manager improves young players. You can see that in the history he's had in working with different teams.

“I'm very much a team player; Stoke City fans can know I’ll work really hard, whether that’s defensively or making options to receive the ball to play forward.

“I enjoyed a really positive loan last year; I know about the pressure of men’s football now and how people look to you to contribute in games. I took to that pressure well and I want to carry that on here at Stoke City."

Stoke will kick off their Championship campaign on Saturday afternoon when they host Derby County at the Bet365 Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonathan Walters, who made 226 Premier League appearances for Stoke before taking up the role as their Sporting Director, is delighted to have fought off competition for Donley and believes he can make an impact in England’s second-tier.

“Jamie was one of the standout players in League One last season and, naturally, the number of goals and assists he produced made him a loan target for several Championship clubs this summer,” said Walters. “That he’s been involved throughout pre-season for Tottenham Hotspur speaks volumes for how highly regarded he is by their coaching staff.

“It is, meanwhile, testament to the work we have done with Ashley Phillips that Spurs believe Stoke City is the best place for Jamie to make an impact in the Championship.